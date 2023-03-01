It wasn’t so long ago that Cirque du Soleil-style acrobats gyrated to raise money for local schools, and Grammy-winning musical acts would perform at glitzy galas while Oprah Winfrey and Jay Leno mingled with jet-setting donors.

The Napa Valley’s philanthropic organizations and service clubs have moved away from those over-the-top extravaganzas in favor of a more down-to-earth and inclusive fundraising strategy.

The Napa Valley Vintners (NVV), whose Auction Napa Valley was the granddaddy of all charity bacchanals, are no exception.

After 40 years of auctions and $225 million in charitable giving, the NVV saw the pandemic as a chance to consult with vintners and donors about how to improve their efforts. The result is Collective Napa Valley, which replaces Auction Napa Valley with a series of smaller events.

Organizers told us their goal is to counter bidder fatigue, boost vintner participation and welcome younger and more diverse consumers, while still setting the gold standard for Napa Valley philanthropy.

All programs now have a remote/virtual option, enabling wine lovers from around the world to share in the fun without having to spring for airfare and lodging.

Locals will find it easier to participate too, either as a donor, thanks to cheaper tickets and more affordable auction lots, or as a volunteer.

The auction lots will have a more local focus, with fewer international trips. Events will feature educational components, like Karen MacNeil discussing the ageability of Napa Valley wines, and donors will learn more about how their charitable dollars help the community.

Organizers are reassessing how to dole out that money. They moved away from affordable housing in the 2010s to focus on health care and youth programs, but expect them to broaden that approach to address emerging needs like children’s mental health and fire resiliency.

This year’s events start with the Napa Valley Reserve Wine Offering, an online wine sale running March 10-31.

The Together Again Weekend of June 2-4 will feature vintner-hosted wine events, the Napa Valley Barrel Auction, and a live auction. Yes, it sounds familiar, but organizers assure us it will be more grounded and casual than Auction Napa Valley. The big auction won’t be at Meadowood either.

November’s Vintage Celebration will offer winemaker-led tastings and tours of local vineyards.

We applaud Collective Napa Valley’s more inclusive approach, and we appreciate the events being sprinkled throughout the year instead of concentrated in one weekend.

There are still opportunities for locals to volunteer, especially during the Together Again Weekend. Joining Collective Napa Valley is free and will get you early access to tickets and event details.

Collective Napa Valley has the potential to broaden the donor base, turn a new generation of wine consumers into philanthropists, and demonstrate that Napa Valley is a community, not a wine theme park.

Best of all, it offers a sustainable, forward-looking strategy to fund the organizations that keep that community strong.