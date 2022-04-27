Star editorial: Cottrell, Dunbar lead strong pack of candidates for District 3 supervisor

Amidst a strong group of candidates for District 3 supervisor, Anne Cottrell and John Dunbar stand out for their experience, communication skills, and deep knowledge of the complex issues facing Napa County’s biggest and most unique district.

That’s not a knock on their four rivals — Anna Chouteau, Matt Hooper, Cio Perez and Rafael Rios — who each offer their own strengths. Such a capable field requires us to separate the “good” from the “really good” from the “really, really good.”

In this case, Cottrell and Dunbar rise to that top tier, and voters can feel confident choosing either one.

Our board reached this conclusion by separately interviewing all six candidates, each for 30 minutes, and posing the same 11 questions about issues like water, fire safety, winery regulations, housing, climate change, and the role of a District 3 supervisor. (In a few cases where candidates’ responses ran long we weren’t able to get through all 11 questions.)

We also read each candidate's statement (available on the county website), looked over their campaign communications and finances, and considered the job-relevance of their endorsements.

Born and raised in St. Helena, Cottrell thoroughly understands the challenges facing the Upvalley and has the collaborative skills necessary to communicate those issues to the rest of the board and build consensus around solutions.

In that way she reminds us of outgoing Supervisor Diane Dillon, whose endorsement of Cottrell carries a lot of weight. Cottrell’s other supporters reflect a broad coalition with no obvious political agenda aside from effective governance.

In her interview with our board, Cottrell was thoughtful, prepared and specific.

As a member of the Napa County Watershed Information & Conservation Council (WICC), she’s tracking the formulation of the valley’s Drought Contingency Plan. She understands that the county needs to manage its local groundwater sustainably, not just because of increasing pressure from the state but also for the good of our communities, economy and quality of life.

Her experience with organizations and committees as varied as the WICC, St. Helena’s General Plan Update Steering Committee, the Napa Valley Vine Trail, the Land Trust of Napa County, and the Community Wildfire Prevention Plan Core Team reflects the broad range of competencies necessary to be an effective advocate for District 3.

Cottrell understands the work that government and property owners will have to do to mitigate fire risks, especially in the sprawling, fire-prone District 3.

Thanks to her Planning Commission experience, Cottrell knows about the intricacies of regulating wineries and balancing an applicant’s rights with neighbors’ interest and overall public safety. She's flexible and open-minded, noting that she voted against one remotely located winery she felt was unsuitable for public visitation but supported a “deep compromise” on another project where the access issues weren’t as severe.

Cottrell also staked out well-reasoned positions on enforcing county restrictions on marketing events at wineries, working with wineries on transportation options for workers, and pursuing county/city and public/private partnerships to meet the county’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation.

The mayor of Yountville for the past 12 years, Dunbar’s leadership experience and contacts at the regional and state levels are unparalleled among District 3 candidates.

Dunbar wants to bring a municipal perspective to county government, and his knowledge of public budgeting would be useful in overseeing the county’s finances — an underappreciated but crucial aspect of a supervisor’s job. He realizes that land use is “a fraction of what the job entails.”

Dunbar’s local and regional government resume is second to none: the U.S. Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities, League of California Cities, Napa County Economic Recovery Task Force, Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, Napa County Climate Action Committee and Napa Valley Transportation Authority.

With that kind of rolodex — and the endorsement of Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry — Dunbar has developed the contacts he will need to advocate effectively for the county and for District 3.

In Yountville, Dunbar has worked with developers to ensure that major projects like the expansion of the Bardessono hotel are accompanied by actual affordable housing units — not just a check paid to a government fund.

He’s also worked with state agencies on creating housing at the Veterans Home, a method he’d like to replicate at Napa State Hospital and other public properties.

He noted that Yountville recycles 95% of its wastewater, making it available to commercial and residential users. With the necessary money and discipline, he believes it's possible to set up more such systems around the county.

Dunbar made clear, convincing arguments about funding the Napa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, being thoughtful and sensitive in evaluating winery applications in remote areas, using the county’s enforcement powers to crack down on wineries whose marketing events violate the Winery Definition Ordinance, implementing traffic/safety improvements like roundabouts, and strategically planning for a new reality of recurring drought cycles.

Here are our thoughts on the other candidates, in alphabetical order.

Anna Chouteau is an outstanding first-term St. Helena city councilmember with a degree in organizational development and a good grasp of the challenges facing Napa County, especially climate change and wildfires. Her answers to our questions were direct, succinct and thoughtful. Her endorsements from peers like St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring and Councilmember Lester Hardy testify to her collaborative skills.

Chouteau’s interest in politics ignited relatively recently, during the 2017 Women’s March. She doesn’t lack for brains or passion, but we’d like to see her gain some more government experience before taking on a job as complex and demanding as District 3 supervisor.

With a background in the private sector, Hooper brings a fresh perspective to local politics. We appreciated his creativity — for example, his idea of “unlocking” some of the water at Lake Berryessa for public consumption. Like a lot of candidates from the private sector, he’s bursting with new ideas that might not be workable but merit exploration.

However, it’s impossible to overlook his lack of government experience, which is a crucial prerequisite for one of the most politically complex jobs in the region — maybe in the whole state. We encourage Hooper to stay involved in local government, sit on some boards and commissions, and build a political career from the ground up.

Perez, who also ran for this seat in 2018, has a strong background in agriculture, which forms the economic backbone of District 3. That perspective is balanced by a strong emphasis on environmentalism and quality of life.

However, some of Perez’ answers came off as rigid and doctrinaire. He’s heavily focused on land use and expanding the role of public comment at board meetings, which only scratches the surface of a Napa County supervisor’s broad range of responsibilities. And despite his career in agriculture and his involvement in the Napa County Farm Bureau, that organization has instead endorsed Dunbar.

Rios’ legal experience, plus his early years working for vineyards and wineries, have given him valuable from-the-ground-up knowledge of local issues, especially related to the wine industry. His contacts in the Latino community could build inroads between the county government and one of our most underrepresented constituencies.

However, some of his answers lacked precision and directness. He’s affable and approachable, but he’s far from the most passionate candidate in the field. We’re not sure his low-key style is the right fit for a district that needs a charismatic, dynamic advocate.

Conclusion

This election poses a difficult choice between multiple strong candidates, which is exactly the kind of problem you want to have in a healthy democracy. Intense competition only makes the top candidates sharper and more prepared for the challenge of elected office.

Knowing that the June 7 primary will likely result in a November runoff between the top two candidates, we feel comfortable endorsing Cottrell and Dunbar without preferring one over the other.

However, we’re grateful to all six candidates for answering the call of public service. District 3 obviously has a deep political bench.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Napa Valley Register editor Dan Evans and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. McCrea was not involving in the candidate interviews or the drafting of this editorial because he'd already personally endorsed one of the candidates.