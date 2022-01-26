Star editorial: Councilmember Chouteau: Water and infrastructure are top priorities

Two weeks ago we talked to Councilmember Eric Hall about the biggest issues facing St. Helena and were pleased to learn that his top priorities were the same as ours: water security and infrastructure.

It turns out Councilmember Anna Chouteau is of the same mind. And that, as this board has noted frequently, the common thread here is "deferred maintenance": How will our city and citizens deal with the expense and complexity of updating and stabilizing our civic buildings and our aging, leaky pipes and fragile water supply lines.

We invited Chouteau as part of an ongoing series of check-ins with elected officials. (We didn’t discuss Chouteau’s run for District 3 supervisor. We plan to meet with each supervisorial candidate as the campaign unfolds.)

Chouteau started by underscoring the importance of focusing and prioritizing the city’s goals in the face of “an overwhelming amount of projects.”

On the water side, she wants the city to catch up on its deferred maintenance and break the frustrating pattern of scurrying from emergency to emergency. She’s rightly alarmed about the state of St. Helena’s underground pipes.

The crucial pipe that pumps water from Rutherford to St. Helena is a source of constant problems and could fail any minute.

Aging storm drains, like the one on Oak Avenue that failed in 2018, can necessitate emergency repairs that divert time, money and staff resources away from other priorities.

The recent Phase II water emergency highlighted the need for smart water meters that can detect leaks quickly. Instead, we currently take a decidedly 20th-century approach: Public Works staff spends three days driving around the city reading meters and looking for evidence of leaks. Chouteau said investing in smart meters would cost about $2 million — $630,000 in the first year — but that cost would be offset by savings in staff time, water usage, as well as savings on homeowners' bills, which can be shocking after an undiscovered leak.

Chouteau is eager to see water conservation continue even now that we're out of Phase II. She talked about extending purple pipe to Crane Park, Stonebridge Apartments and the St. Helena Montessori School so that fields can be irrigated with recycled water from the soon-to-be-upgraded wastewater treatment plant.

As for civic infrastructure, Chouteau said the SHAPE Committee (which she served on) and the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force laid solid groundwork before the city was forced to focus to even more urgent matters like wildfires, the pandemic and the evacuation of City Hall.

She said the city has done its best to stay on track nonetheless. The council is looking at potentially leasing out the Carnegie Building, exploring housing on the Railroad Avenue property, and tearing down the old City Hall to stimulate some creative thinking about the site.

Also among Chouteau’s priorities: Making headway on the city’s climate goals in conjunction with the county, pursuing affordable housing, and finding the right city manager to replace Mark Prestwich.

When we asked Chouteau about the skills she brings to the council, she cited her ability to build relationships with other members of the council, city staff and members of the public.

She's right. We were also impressed by her communication skills, her ability to marshal facts to bolster her opinions, and her realistic approach to setting achievable goals and following through to achieve them.

Chouteau’s goals aren’t sexy or fun. After all, we can’t even see storm drains and water and sewer pipes.

However, when our toilets stop flushing or brown water starts flowing from our taps, those unsexy problems get awfully hard to ignore.

Maintaining and updating infrastructure is, like it or not, one of the fundamental tasks we depend on our local governments to do. It is an expensive job, growing logarithmically more so when deferred. Providing full services is an ongoing challenge for a small city like ours, but we are heartened to hear from another elected leader who understands that, and is determined to get our priorities in order — and funded.

We urge all our leaders to stay focused on the fundamentals, especially as we search for and hire a new City Manager.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Interim Napa Valley Register editor Samie Hartley and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.