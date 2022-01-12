Star editorial: Councilmember Hall: Water security must be city's priority

If we learned anything from 2021, it’s that we need to focus on water.

And housing. And infrastructure. And fire risk. And downtown revitalization …

You get the point. As a small city, we have a lot of work to do, and we need to regularly set and periodically reset our priorities based on our most critical needs and available resources — and the first priority is water security.

That was one of our takeaways after meeting with City Councilmember Eric Hall as part of an ongoing series of check-ins with elected officials.

We agree. Money is tight in St. Helena. Staff is stretched thin. The City Council and the rest of us all have worthy wish-lists, but unless we can focus and manage our water supply and infrastructure challenges, progress on all other fronts will be glacial at best and futile at worst.

How can we fight fires, attract businesses, keep tourists returning, keep schools functioning, serve our hometown citizens, and build desperately-needed new housing if we cannot be confident in our water supply and distribution?

Until rescued by rains, our water shortage was far more dire than most realize, and is still dicey over the longer term. Our key water pipes are leaky and date from the 1940s. And we have precious little in reserve for dry times to come. Not addressing this fundamental challenge is courting disaster.

As we noted during the 2020 campaign, Hall, who also teaches business classes at Pacific Union College, brings a solution-oriented, private-sector perspective to the council. He’s full of good ideas and he has the energy and coalition-building skills to get them moving. However, unaccustomed to the pace of local government, he chafes at the “extremely laborious bureaucratic minefield” he must traverse to bring ideas and plans across the finish line.

His most exciting plan involves adding to the city’s water portfolio by drawing on a longstanding, highly productive well operated by Pacific Union College in Angwin and using Adventist Health St. Helena’s water system to get some of the water down to the valley floor.

It could prove to be a win-win-win for all three entities — four if you include the county, which Hall says is already excited about the possibilities.

The physical logistics aren’t complicated or expensive, but the regulatory hurdles are another story. The permitting process would take a year or longer, multiple agencies would have to sign off, it’s easy to anticipate a legal challenge, and the City Council hasn’t even talked about the project. Hall expects the matter to come to the council in the next month or two.

If successful, it would add 250-300 acre-feet of water to St. Helena’s annual water portfolio, an increase of up to 20%. That would give us more flexibility to manage our water supply.

Hall also wants to install 20 acres of floating solar panels at Bell Canyon Reservoir, which would generate 4-5 megawatts of clean energy and cut the 250 acre-feet of annual evaporation at the reservoir by 75%.

If water security is successfully addressed, the perennial difficulties of adding housing here become less daunting. We are glad that Hall is listening to and encouraging Our Town St. Helena to take on larger projects of 40-plus units, including one of the west side of town. Hall is also investigating four other potential housing sites.

Hall takes downtown economic revitalization seriously — as does this board — and is talking to downtown landlords about filling empty commercial spaces. He wants to remove barriers to retail development while minimizing the number of Main Street spaces occupied by banks and real estate and insurance offices that don’t generate a lot of tax revenue for the city. These are all smart moves we have long thought necessary, and it's good to see a councilmember working for this.

For all his ambition, Hall is calling on the city to reset and streamline its priorities with an eye toward what can be accomplished realistically given our current financial resources and staffing. He seems ready to take his own advice to focus on the highest priorities: He wants to postpone indefinitely the streetscape project that’s likely to dig up all sorts of unforeseen and expensive problems. We agree. It's the right project but not the right time.

Hall's not as optimistic when it comes to St. Helena's infrastructure, specifically finding funding for our out-sized needs. The city has officially tallied $65 million in Capital Improvement Projects, plus Hall notes another $80 million worth of projects that aren’t on that list yet. With two-thirds voter approval, a $55 million bond measure would generate only one-third of what we need.

He noted that heavy turnover in the upper ranks of Public Works Department last year limited the city’s ability to execute projects.

With new staff coming on board, he hopes the city’s organizational performance will improve, allowing us to make progress toward our most important goals — goals which our board will continue to monitor throughout 2022.

This board appreciates the work Hall has invested in his first year, and we value his realistic warning that our beautiful town is not yet healthy but can get on track if our citizens and elected officials can agree to focus on key priorities, even if this means compromising to postpone other worthy goals.

We must, in Hall's words, "somehow keep essential services flowing while striving for a future we all want."

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Interim Napa Valley Register editor Samie Hartley and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.