Star editorial: Councilmember Hardy focuses on city finances

Water, infrastructure and housing have been consistent themes during our recent interviews with city councilmembers, but Councilmember Lester Hardy comes at them from a fresh perspective.

To Hardy, the overarching issue is city finances “because we can’t do anything without money,” as he put it.

He’s right. Money equals staff equals things getting done.

Like Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, Hardy puts city staff at the center of the conversation. He acknowledges the importance of prioritizing the council’s workplan to prevent the staff from being overwhelmed.

“If everything is a priority, nothing gets enough attention,” Hardy said.

He also supports hiring a deputy city manager and filling key vacancies, especially in Public Works, which at one point had received only one application for six vacant water/wastewater jobs. The reasons Hardy cites for the lack of applicants will be familiar to any other Upvalley employer: the high cost of housing resulting in long commutes for employees who’d rather work closer to home.

As for how to generate the revenue the city needs to beef up staffing, move the needle on expensive Public Works projects, and fund affordable housing projects — well, Hardy’s just as stymied as the rest of us.

Deeply ingrained antipathy toward tourists and visitors has hindered St. Helena’s ability to attract the types of businesses that generate desperately needed revenue, Hardy said.

The Farmstead hotel will help, but it’s not a panacea. The development agreement for the Vineland Station hotel has expired, and we don’t see a realistic chance that it will ever be built. Hardy calls the idea of a hotel on Adams Street a “non-starter,” and we're inclined to agree.

The city needs money, and Hardy was visibly frustrated that there’s not broad consensus about that basic fact. We need to agree on underlying assumptions like that before we can have a meaningful public dialogue about realistic solutions.

The good news? Based on our interviews with councilmembers, that consensus does exist on the council, which is focused on the city’s primary goals in spite of exasperating distractions involving ethics allegations and counter-allegations.

Based on what we've inferred during our interviews, the other four councilmembers seem to be maintaining a functional working relationship with Mayor Geoff Ellsworth despite the fallout related to his vote against the Hall water agreement and his baffling attempts to alienate his fellow councilmembers with dubious conflict-of-interest allegations.

Whatever interpersonal conflicts are playing out behind the scenes, in public the council is presenting a united front on the most crucial issues such as the infrastructure bond on the June ballot.

Considering his reputation as a water guru, we were pleasantly surprised that Hardy is looking at the city’s challenges through the wider lens of financing.

What he lacks in simplistic solutions he makes up for in common sense. The interlocking priorities of water, infrastructure and housing all come down to money.

