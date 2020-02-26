Star editorial: Diagnosing what ails downtown St. Helena

In short, if the downtown is sick, so is our town. So let’s see where it hurts.

First, the Internet. St. Helena prided itself on its shopping, so when Amazon arrived, it was hit harder than neighboring towns like Calistoga (spas and relaxation), Yountville (lodging and haute cuisine), and Napa (nightlife and lodging).

Solutions? St. Helena could market itself as a health and wellness destination, a font of historical lore, or Napa Valley’s intellectual capital, as envisioned by the new St. Helena Forum, with its conferences featuring influential thought-leaders.

Second, things aren’t as bad as they seem. At least St. Helena businesses can still draw on tourist clientele, unlike other small Main Streets across the U.S. that are coping with the same problems without the help of tourists.

However, that tourist clientele is anemic. A weak euro is making European visitors scarce, and Asian tourists don’t seem as enthusiastic about high-end shopping as they once were. Overnight visitors are most likely to shop where they sleep – and based on the distribution of hotel rooms around the Napa Valley, chances are they’re not sleeping in St. Helena.