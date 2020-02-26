Star editorial: Diagnosing what ails downtown St. Helena

The problems with St. Helena’s downtown business sector run much deeper than wacky sidewalks and a few empty storefronts.
The good news, however, is that our town brings significant assets to face these problems, including, as our board saw in person this week, a deeply engaged and creative business community working daily on the front lines.
To diagnose downtown’s illness and talk about potential cures, we hosted a round-table discussion with the following merchants, real estate professionals and keen-eyed observers, each with years, even decades, of investment in the vitality of our city: Ana Vigil Footman and Duncan Footman (Ana’s Cantina), Laura Rombauer (Vintage Home), Jay Smith (Sunshine Foods), Oliver Caldwell (Caldwell Snyder Gallery), Christopher Hill (Christopher Hill Gallery), Jeff Warren (Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty), Jeff Feeney and Chuck Meibeyer (Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley), Maria Criscione Stel (Friends and Foundation, St. Helena Public Library), Julie Spencer (Rianda House), and City Councilmembers Anna Chouteau and David Knudsen.
Each of them offered valid but differing insights into the demographic and economic factors that have damaged the downtown economy.
And before we begin, why should locals care about a downtown that doesn’t seem to meet all of their everyday needs? Because a healthy downtown pays for solid infrastructure, a vibrant library, clean parks, city facilities we can be proud of, and freestanding police and fire departments that offer the high level of service we’ve come to expect.
In short, if the downtown is sick, so is our town. So let’s see where it hurts.
First, the Internet. St. Helena prided itself on its shopping, so when Amazon arrived, it was hit harder than neighboring towns like Calistoga (spas and relaxation), Yountville (lodging and haute cuisine), and Napa (nightlife and lodging).
Solutions? St. Helena could market itself as a health and wellness destination, a font of historical lore, or Napa Valley’s intellectual capital, as envisioned by the new St. Helena Forum, with its conferences featuring influential thought-leaders.
Second, things aren’t as bad as they seem. At least St. Helena businesses can still draw on tourist clientele, unlike other small Main Streets across the U.S. that are coping with the same problems without the help of tourists.
However, that tourist clientele is anemic. A weak euro is making European visitors scarce, and Asian tourists don’t seem as enthusiastic about high-end shopping as they once were. Overnight visitors are most likely to shop where they sleep – and based on the distribution of hotel rooms around the Napa Valley, chances are they’re not sleeping in St. Helena.
Solutions? More lodging, a more attractive streetscape, and more fun seasonal events like Jingle All the Way. The upcoming overhaul of St. Helena’s zoning code could eliminate bureaucratic obstacles and free up merchants to be more creative and nimble.
Then there are the demographics of age. Wine-loving baby boomers are aging out, replaced by craft brew-loving millennials who crave experiences, not brand names.
Solutions? More fresh business concepts along the lines of the Station and Carter & Co., which are based on social experiences and products with stories.
Yet even those businesses need employees, and those employees have to live somewhere. Decades of anti-housing sentiment have restricted the supply of housing, which has driven prices far out of reach of local workers, forcing minimum-wage employees to commute from Lake County, Vallejo or beyond. That’s not a sustainable model.
Neither is relying on a local clientele of part-time residents. They shop locally when they’re here, but they can’t replace the buying power of a full-time St. Helenan.
Solutions? More workforce housing and a realization that slow growth = no growth = stagnation = death. And since Napa County has more residents older than 65 than under, how about a new attitude toward local seniors as a potential workforce? Let’s also encourage businesses like the Station that train young employees who will go on to find work as skilled kitchen staff, bussers and waiters.
More housing would help alleviate traffic, which has gotten almost intolerable in the last five to 10 years. If it’s bumper to bumper between Yountville and St. Helena, tourists are less likely to make the trek Upvalley.
Our editorial board plans to check back in with another round table in the future. In the meantime, we want to hear from you about next steps.
We want your letters to the editor, especially if you’ve rarely written in the past. We want to see you at meetings of the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force, hearings on the new zoning code, updates on the streetscape improvements, and discussions of the new City Hall.
It’s time for all of us who love St. Helena to invest in solutions and become engaged in all of the issues we’ve outlined. A strong downtown means a strong St. Helena. So let’s get to work.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.