The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Christopher Hill, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. Hill is resigning this week to devote more time to his family and his business. We thank him lending his wit and wisdom for the last eight years and we wish him all the best.