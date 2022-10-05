Star editorial: Dohring for St. Helena mayor

St Helena voters are lucky this November to choose between two strong and qualified candidates for the mayor's job — Paul Dohring and Eric Hall. Our editorial board is endorsing Dohring.

We reached this nearly unanimous determination only after a great deal of discussion and a wider assessment of what our town needs most from its team of elected leaders. We see this election as a team-building year, and we want to give Dohring a chance to show he can do this. Here's our reasoning:

Dohring has the government experience, institutional memory, interpersonal skills and deep-rooted understanding of our community to be an effective mayor.

His insider knowledge of how city government works will be crucial at this pivotal moment in St. Helena’s history, when we must confront urgent short-term challenges while laying the strategic groundwork for long-term solutions.

Dohring is endorsed by five vastly different St. Helena mayors, which highlights his ability to foster working relationships around town and build coalitions and friendships across political fault lines.

By electing Dohring, who’s at the end of his council term, we still get to keep his equally impressive opponent, Councilmember Eric Hall, who has two years left on his own term.

Our decision in favor of Dohring was not unanimous, and we’re announcing it concurrently with our endorsement of Councilmember Anna Chouteau because we’re concerned about the overall makeup of the council.

Depending on how the City Council election shakes out, we’re going to have at least one new councilmember with precious little city experience and a steep learning curve. It could take years for them to get up to speed. That’s why it’s even more crucial to maintain continuity by electing Dohring.

If Hall wins, we would lose Dohring and have another empty council seat to fill by appointment. We like to imagine that in that situation the council would appoint Dohring, but we’d rather not take that gamble.

That’s not to say Hall would be a bad mayor — he might be an excellent one. Although he lacks experience in elected office, he offers fresh new perspectives on old problems, data-driven analytical skills, and a hard-charging, action-oriented style that’s welcome on a council that’s often succumbed to analysis paralysis.

Hall’s endorsements by State Senator Bill Dodd, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Treasurer Fiona Ma, Supervisor Diane Dillon and Sheriff Oscar Ortiz demonstrate how he has formed valuable regional and state-level relationships after only two years on the council.

However, Hall can use those contacts just as effectively as a regular councilmember. His work with Dodd to secure funding for a key water project is an example of how Hall can serve as a regional ambassador for St. Helena without having “mayor” in front of his name.

With Dohring as mayor and Hall as a councilmember, think of the next two years as an extended tryout for the 2024 mayoral race.

Can Dohring, once elevated to the top spot, use his vaunted consensus-building skills to actually get stuff done? Based on the moxie he’s shown during recent interviews and campaign events, we believe he can. We hope he proves us right.

Can Hall, once free of incessant intra-council attacks from the outgoing mayor, form coalitions with his fellow councilmembers and bring some of his bold ideas to fruition? If so, he’ll be a formidable mayoral candidate in 2024.

In other words, can Dohring become just a little more like Hall, and can Hall become just a little more like Dohring? And can they do so without sacrificing their yin-yang balance of action vs. unity?

Both candidates have staked out reasonable, well-founded and surprisingly similar positions on key issues like infrastructure, water, affordable housing, strategic planning, and the need to establish new long-term revenue sources.

That means the choice comes down to contrasting leadership styles and — the clincher for us — the effect on the overall makeup of the council.

St. Helena needs Dohring and Hall. That’s why we’re endorsing Dohring.