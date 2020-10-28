Star editorial: Education is the best weapon against scams

We’ve all been targeted. We all think we’re too smart to fall for it. And yet, time and again, even the most sophisticated of us get scammed.
The patterns have become maddeningly familiar to law enforcement. You’ve won the lottery. Your account has been hacked. Your Social Security number has been compromised. Your grandson has been hurt in a car accident.
Sometimes the scam takes on a sinister cast. Federal agents are coming to arrest you. Your daughter is being held for ransom by a pedophile.
Yet they all lead in the same direction: Buy a gift card. Send us cash.
And most important, the scammers tell us, DO IT NOW!
To learn more about these high-tech scams and how local authorities are fighting them, we talked to Pat Collins and Donna Lewis of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office’s Consumer & Environmental Protection Unit and Lt. Justin Tharp of the St. Helena Police Department.
They do their best to bring scammers to justice, but it’s not easy. Scammers are often based outside the state or outside the country, and even cases within California are complicated by cross-jurisdictional complexities and the shrewd tactics used by criminals, who often “spoof” local phone numbers to mask their location and arrange for fraudulently acquired goods to be shipped to vacant houses.
Our most effective defenses are education and prevention.
Never, ever give money or personal information to an unsolicited caller. If a caller claims to be from a government agency, hang up, call the agency at their official phone number, and ask whether the call was on the level. You’ll find that agencies like the IRS don’t call you over the phone – they send you a letter and tell you to call them.
Never send cash to strangers. Never buy gift cards and then provide the numbers to a caller. Any request for payment via gift card is a “sure sign” of a scam, Lewis said.
Use apps and services offered by your phone company to cut down on robocalls and unknown callers. Once you get a suspicious call, block the number. When in doubt, hang up. Always feel free to call the St. Helena Police Department at 967-2850.
Most important, authorities stress, slow down. Don’t panic. Scammers try to create a sense of urgency to pressure us into acting rashly. Don’t let them.
If you’re not sure about a phone call, email or text message, consult a tech-savvy family member. If someone on the phone claims to be a grandson in need, hang up and call your actual grandson. Chances are, he’s just fine.
These scams are insidious because they exploit our best impulses: to take others at their word, to look for the best in people, and to rescue loved ones from perceived trouble.
The isolation and hardship of the pandemic makes us even more susceptible to the lures of social connection and good fortune scammers dangle in front of us.
What grandparent doesn’t love hearing from a grandson? What underemployed worker doesn’t want to believe he’s inherited $1 million from a distant relative?
In one scam described by Lewis, a local woman received a call claiming to be from her son. He said he’d been in a car accident in which an employee of the Mexican consulate had been injured. He handed the phone to his “attorney,” who convinced the woman to mail cash to cover the employee’s medical bills and avoid criminal charges against her “son.”
The woman ultimately sent 12 envelopes containing cash to various addresses in the Los Angeles area before realizing she’d been conned. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office is working with its L.A. counterpart to track down the scammer.
These scams often target the elderly, but anyone can become a victim. Tharp told us about a 17-year-old who started receiving graphic and disturbing text messages supposedly involving a relationship that had gone south. Police determined it to be a shakedown from a stranger.
Tharp said St. Helena police have given presentations warning of scams to residents of Vineyard Valley and Woodbridge. We suggest authorities broaden their educational outreach to include service clubs, schools and the farmers’ market.
But ultimately the onus lies with us to protect ourselves.
Sign up for emails warning of the latest scams at FTC.gov/consumer. Do your homework before you open your wallet. Don’t be afraid to ask family members or the police for advice. Remember that if something sounds too good to be true, it’s probably false.
If you do lose money, don’t be too embarrassed to alert the police. It happens to the smartest of us. Who knows, the police might nab the perpetrator and prevent him from victimizing someone else.
Most of all, learn about these scams and how to identify them. Be empowered, be informed, and be careful.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
