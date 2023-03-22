If you put enough St. Helenans in the same room, you’re likely to find disagreements about city finances, hotel development, or whether Pinot Noir is or was ever passé.

But nothing can bring this town together like supporting kids.

That’s why Give Big! St. Helena, the annual online fundraiser supporting local schools, is so valuable. It’s a uniting force in a divided world.

This year’s efforts culminate Friday, March 24, at givebigsthelena.org. As of Monday, the campaign was 41% of the way toward its $150,000 goal.

As usual, proceeds are split among the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation and the parent groups for the four schools — organizations that supplement the district’s core curriculum and inspire students to love learning.

Your money will fund grants for teachers with innovative and fun ideas, as well as field trips to places like the Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley, Yosemite National Park and San Francisco’s Chinatown.

When we invited Give Big! organizers to make their pitch to us via Zoom, we were pleased that they brought along two local businesspeople, Meagan Rounds of Cook and Kristine Waldenburg of Lolo’s, who understand the value of having well-rounded students in the workforce.

That’s why Cook and Lolo’s are participating in Give Big — Cook through a recent Dine & Donate and Lolo’s through the proceeds from a discount rack on March 24-26.

It’s important for students to see the bigger world outside St. Helena, Waldenburg told us. She said Lolo’s has benefited for 26 years from students and former students who’ve been enriched by field trips and programs that lie just outside the basic curriculum. Cook too has thrived thanks to the work of St. Helena students.

Thanks to those programs funded by Give Big!, students are more likely to graduate as curious, open-minded people who welcome a range of artistic and cultural experiences. They tend to become passionate about learning, which makes them good employees and engaging people.

Give Big! began in 2015 as a successor to the extravagant Just Imagine auctions. Give Big! isn’t as financially ambitious, but it does a better job engaging people from all cultures and income levels. Give Big! helps members of the Latino community participate in philanthropy and connect with other parents. You can give as much or as little as you can spare.

At the same time, the volunteer-based Give Big! is broadening its scope this year, introducing an online auction with some of the cult wines (i.e. Scarecrow) you’d associate with the wine auctions of the 2000s. The auction opens Friday at givebigsthelena.org.

Nothing represents Give Big’s inclusive spirit more than the March 31 Run Big, the district-wide successor to the old RLS Run for Funds. Kids from all four schools participate in the city-wide run, as community members cheer them on from the sidewalks.

Relish the sight of these kids running through the streets, brimming with energy and hope. Feel secure in knowing that these kids — smart, well-rounded and eager to learn — will be running our town in 15 years.

This is what a healthy community looks like when it comes together to support its kids.