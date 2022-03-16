Star editorial: Give Big, give little – just give

RLS Middle School are designing, building and programming robotic cars. The St. Helena High School band is competing in music festivals. Elementary- and primary-aged students can once again enjoy the Kids Zone at the Harvest Festival.

All of that is sponsored by grants from Give Big St. Helena. And Give Big is sponsored by us.

The only Give Big fundraiser replaced the exclusive and labor-intensive Just Imagine auction and enabled St. Helena's school parent groups and the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation to share the wealth instead of competing for the same charitable dollars.

Give Big started in 2015. Thanks to six or seven core volunteers, hundreds of enthusiastic students, and supportive parents and businesses, it shows no signs of slowing down. Three of those volunteers met with our board last week: Anna Chouteau, Missy Devore, and Doug Abdalla, who’s still participating even though his oldest child graduated in 2012.

Parent engagement was more difficult during the pandemic because parents couldn’t get into the classrooms and see Give Big dollars at work. (They’ve only recently been allowed to return.) So this year organizers harnessed the power of social media, recording videos of Give Big-funded classroom activities and posting them on Give Big’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

We encourage you to watch the videos and see how your donations translate into fun, educational and inspiring programs organized by the school district’s most creative teachers.

Give Big’s other new offering is an online auction that launched Monday, offering lavish wine, food and hospitality experiences around the Napa Valley.

However, Give Big isn’t all about bidding for high-value auction lots. That’s always been the beautiful thing about it. It’s an inclusive fundraiser for everyone, whether you can afford to give $24 or $2,400.

Give Big builds community by roping in everyone from students to businesses like Cook, Caffe della Valle and Tiffany & Kids, which have each held Dine & Donate-style fundraisers with proceeds going to Give Big.

Last year’s Give Big raised $152,000. This year’s goal is $125,000, and as of Tuesday they’ve raised $74,127. We hope they reach their goal by the time the fundraiser culminates on March 24. If past years are any indication, donations will continue to roll in even after that date.

We applaud Give Big’s organizers for keeping the event fresh and innovative, and we encourage readers to give whatever they can at givebigsthelena.org.

It doesn’t matter if you give little or give big. Every dollar counts, and every dollar goes directly to the kids.

