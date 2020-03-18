Star editorial: Give Big, now more than ever

We’ve supported Give Big since its inception, but this year is different.

Nobody knows what life is going to look like after the coronavirus. The organizers of Give Big don’t know if RLS Middle School’s annual Yosemite trip, which Give Big supports, is even going to happen.

They don’t know if they’ll be called upon to support more basic needs, including food and clothing. They recently paid for clothing for a student who was being teased for wearing the same outfit day after day. Will needs like that become more widespread because parents have lost income during the pandemic? We don’t know, but with 42% of the student population already registered to receive free and reduced meals, it’s quite possible.

Give Big organizers are anticipating funding more scholarships than ever before, so that economically vulnerable students don’t have to miss out on rites of passage like prom, Grad Nite, and the Yosemite trip.

You’ll find students in front of Sunshine Foods this weekend, and donations can be dropped off at the schools, but most of the fundraising will occur online at givebigsthelena.org. You can also mail a check to Give Big at P.O. Box 305, St. Helena, CA 94574.