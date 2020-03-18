Star editorial: Give Big, now more than ever

As we hunker down and avoid social interaction, it’s more important than ever to maintain a sense of community.
That’s why the timing of the Give Big fundraiser might not be quite as unfortunate as it seems.
In fact, it might be just what St. Helena needs.
The sixth annual online fundraiser benefits the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation and the parent groups for the four schools in the St. Helena Unified School District. It was supposed to culminate March 24, but on Monday it was extended to May 24 in light of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Yes, your tax dollars already provide a high level of funding for the district. But that money pays for teachers, support staff, buildings, supplies and utilities. It doesn’t fully fund the enrichments that kids will cherish forever – the sprinkles, chocolate syrup and cherries that transform a bowl of ice cream into a sundae.
That’s where Give Big, a more inclusive alternative to the old Just Imagine auction, comes in. It helps pay for field trips, guest appearances, and special projects dreamed up by the district’s most creative teachers.
Many of those experiences aren’t free to students, so Give Big ensures that there’s a level playing field for kids from all socioeconomic backgrounds. No student should be denied those memories simply because their parents can’t afford to write a check.
We’ve supported Give Big since its inception, but this year is different.
Nobody knows what life is going to look like after the coronavirus. The organizers of Give Big don’t know if RLS Middle School’s annual Yosemite trip, which Give Big supports, is even going to happen.
They don’t know if they’ll be called upon to support more basic needs, including food and clothing. They recently paid for clothing for a student who was being teased for wearing the same outfit day after day. Will needs like that become more widespread because parents have lost income during the pandemic? We don’t know, but with 42% of the student population already registered to receive free and reduced meals, it’s quite possible.
Give Big organizers are anticipating funding more scholarships than ever before, so that economically vulnerable students don’t have to miss out on rites of passage like prom, Grad Nite, and the Yosemite trip.
You’ll find students in front of Sunshine Foods this weekend, and donations can be dropped off at the schools, but most of the fundraising will occur online at givebigsthelena.org. You can also mail a check to Give Big at P.O. Box 305, St. Helena, CA 94574.
A virtual fundraiser makes a lot of sense in a time of isolation and social distancing. It also might be exactly what we need to come together in a deeper sense, to carry on with a vital community tradition that reminds us of our responsibility to our children, our friends, our employees, and our own future.
Even if we don’t have kids in the schools, we share a vested interest in promoting a quality education for tomorrow’s community leaders.
Organizers want to raise $324 for each of the district’s approximately 1,000 students, and $10,000 donations from Scarecrow, V. Sattui and Spottswoode have gotten fundraising off to a strong start.
This year there’s more emphasis on the number of donations, not just the dollar value. That’s a valuable lesson for kids and for the rest of us: It’s not how much you give, it’s the fact that you do give, even if it’s only a few dollars.
This is a scary, uncertain time, and it’s not an easy time to ask for money. But for the sake of our kids, maintaining a sense of normalcy amid crisis, and making a shared investment in something greater than ourselves, there’s never been a better time to Give Big.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.