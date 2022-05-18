Star editorial: Goodbye, Julie — and thanks

The triumphant opening chapter in the 14-year story of Rianda House ended last week with the retirement of Executive Director Julie Spencer.

Spencer joined Rianda House in October 2008, just five months after it opened, at a time when the community was still trying to figure out what Rianda House was: A literal house for seniors? An event space? A traditional senior center?

Under her leadership, Rianda grew into its own as not merely a senior center but a social hub, a resource for caregivers, and a one-stop shop where seniors could access services from a vast range of nonprofits.

But most important, Rianda House took on Spencer’s personality: a warm, welcoming place where guests young and old were always greeted with a smile and allowed to “be whomever they want to be,” as Spencer put it.

Spencer planned to stay for six months but hung around for almost 14 years. The nonprofit’s only employee for its first six years of existence, she told us it took three or four years to teach the community what Rianda House was all about.

Once that relationship was established, Rianda House never looked back.

Its annual budget expanded from $150,000 to $770,000. It paid off a $700,000 construction loan with help from the late Vera Trinchero Torres and Trinchero Family Estates. Its staff expanded to four employees, with openings for two more. It opened its facility to other nonprofits that needed meeting space. Imaginative and fun events like Rally4Rianda, launched by Carol Gruetzner, and the Casino Rianda poker tournament continued to thrive long after the extravagant live auctions of the ‘00s had faded.

Rianda House forged partnerships with nonprofits like the UpValley Family Centers, Meals on Wheels and the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, and joined networks like the Upvalley Senior Collaborative, the Happy Aging Population Initiative (HAPI), and Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD).

With that foundation in place, Spencer is handing the reins to Maury Robertson, a former pastor and nonprofit executive director who’s already moved to St. Helena.

Robertson was one of 14 applicants and five finalists to replace Spencer. Board President Peter Working says the board knew just five minutes into Robertson’s interview that he was the right person for the job.

We’re eager to meet Robertson once he settles in as executive director, which is one of the most crucial non-government jobs in the Upvalley.

Challenges like transportation, housing and caregiver support grow ever more acute as the Upvalley’s population ages and housing costs skyrocket. The support Rianda House provides will remain an indispensable resource for Upvalley residents who want to stay in their homes as they age.

Once the home of real estate agent Jean Rianda, Rianda House as a structure has existed since the 1920s. Yet Spencer has, more than any other person, laid the foundation for the institution it is today.

For that she has earned our eternal gratitude.

