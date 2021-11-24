Star editorial: Happy Thanksgiving

This is a modified version of an editorial we ran in 2013. We felt it was appropriate to reprint it today.

Wait.

Before carving the turkey, serving the cranberry sauce and decanting the Cabernet, take a moment to appreciate all the daily gifts we can so easily take for granted. Take a minute to give thanks.

For our families and friends. For our neighbors, whether we know their names or just their faces. For our children, the teachers who teach them, the churches and clergy who sustain our souls, the police officers and firefighters who protect us, and the workers who quietly keep our faucets running and our toilets flushing. For the freedoms we enjoy in this great country.

Let’s give thanks for the natural beauty of our terroir and appreciate those who fight to preserve it for us and for our descendants. Let’s thank those who selflessly seek to strike the most delicate of balances by preserving St. Helena’s small-town way of life through careful planning that protects our neighborhoods and preserves housing for young and old, rich and poor.

Let’s not forget the myriad sports, recreational and artistic pursuits that keep our minds and bodies active, from kids playing basketball at the Boys and Girls Club to seniors playing bridge at Rianda House to people of all ages sculpting clay and mixing oils at Nimbus Arts.

Let’s be thankful that this tranquil valley and this friendly town gently shelter us from some of the ailments of other communities.

And lest we become complacent, let’s give thanks for the self-awareness that reminds us that not everyone is as lucky as we are. For the many caring volunteers who serve the less fortunate for no other reason than because it’s the right thing to do.

In a valley full of luxury and shiny things, let’s take comfort in the earth tones that make up our everyday lives, all the caring people and simple pleasures that provide the daily bread that nourishes our souls.

We wish you a healthy, harmonious and happy Thanksgiving.

You can eat now.

The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.