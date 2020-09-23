Star editorial: Hardy and Knudsen for St. Helena City Council

Lester Hardy and David Knudsen are the candidates best suited to help the City Council build consensus and solve longstanding problems.
After endorsing Mary Koberstein for mayor, we interviewed all five council candidates. We’re endorsing Hardy and Knudsen based on how they stack up against our conception of the ideal councilmember.
The perfect candidate would have a bias toward action and be willing to make tough decisions about issues like the Adams Street property, workforce housing and economic revitalization, but also have the communication skills to do so by listening and building consensus.
They would be open-minded about how smart, measured growth can help St. Helena remain economically vibrant and fiscally sustainable.
They would have thorough knowledge of the financial and legal constraints facing St. Helena and offer creative, realistic solutions to overcome those obstacles in a government environment.
They would have a strong record of public service, an active presence in the community, and the brains and compassion necessary to solve ambiguous, complex problems for the good of the entire community.
Here’s how each candidate stacks up:
Lester Hardy
Pros: Hardy will make things happen. He’s hard-working, articulate and compassionate. He has useful legal and financial knowledge and a collaborative approach to governance. He has a long record of public service, including on the City Council and the Planning Commission. He realizes that the cost of land and construction, increasing state pressure, and the dwindling of St. Helena’s middle class require the city to look at housing projects that are significantly larger than the small infill projects of the past decade. He uses facts to clarify the stakes of important decisions and turn down the emotional volume of a debate. He’s committed to bridging the divide between the English- and Spanish-speaking communities and making the structural reforms needed to encourage Latino participation in government processes.
Cons: While a bit verbose at times, Hardy’s detailed knowledge and skill at placing issues in their proper context makes him the clear choice for City Council.
David Knudsen
Pros: Knudsen is energetic and community-minded. He has a long-term perspective and understands the generational nature of major issues, such as funding capital improvements. As an incumbent, he understands how the council works and is up to speed on pending projects. He and Koberstein negotiated the creative, precedent-setting development agreement for the Farmstead hotel. The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force was his idea. He likes serving as a conduit between the community and City Hall. He’s a vocal advocate for quality-of-life issues like pedestrian and bike paths and recreational facilities.
Cons: Aside from the just-mentioned quality-of-life issues, Knudsen tends to wait for community consensus to develop rather than taking a leadership role in that process.
Eric Hall
Pros: Hall is articulate and clearly a rising star in St. Helena politics. He has a strong background in real estate and finance. As a relative newcomer, he brings a fresh, creative perspective to issues like housing and infrastructure. His interest in regional collaboration is evident in his talks with Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning and Pacific Union College President Bob Cushman.
Cons: We weren’t convinced of the practicality of some of his outside-the-box ideas, like building workforce housing in Middletown and shuttling workers to St. Helena. His self-assurance might not be conducive to building consensus, and he might get frustrated by the constraints of government process. A stint on an appointed body like the Planning Commission would deepen his ties to St. Helena and knowledge of local government.
Rosaura Segura
Pros: As outgoing president of the Napa Valley College Board of Trustees, Segura has experience in elected office. Her deep ties to the local Latino community would provide a strong link between city government and a population that’s woefully underrepresented in local elected office. A lifelong St. Helenan, she’s deeply committed to the community.
Cons: Her interview displayed a poor grasp of complex issues like housing, infrastructure and the financial realities of the Adams Street property. Her platform is light on specifics and heavy on generalities like “moving forward.” While supporting a temporary City Hall at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, she seemed to suggest it would give city staff time to reach a decision on a permanent City Hall – a decision that should belong to the City Council and the community.
Leslie Stanton
Pros: A St. Helenan since her teens, Stanton developed strong relationships with local families during her 34 years at the St. Helena Public Library. Her job gave her an inside perspective on how the city operates. She’s extremely likable, and she’s running for office because she wasn’t content to sit on the sidelines and be frustrated by what was happening.
Cons: Aside from a general suspicion of tourism and growth, Stanton’s positions lack precision. We were disappointed that she didn’t support her statements with facts and data. Her vision of a primarily local-serving downtown feels rooted in the past and out of touch with today’s economic realities. She referred to a “false narrative that we don’t have enough money,” which was troubling in light of the very real financial challenges highlighted by the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force.
Conclusion
We endorse Hardy and Knudsen as the two candidates best equipped to provide leadership on difficult issues.
Don’t just take our word for it. Research each candidate. Visit their websites. Contact them if you can. Register for and watch the virtual candidate forums held by the League of Women Voters of Napa County (lwvnapa.org) featuring mayoral candidates on Sept. 28 and council candidates on Sept. 30.
Most important, please vote.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. Scully is recusing himself from all editorials concerning the St. Helena City Council race because his wife, Kyrsta Scully, is serving as candidate Lester Hardy’s campaign treasurer.
