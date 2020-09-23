Star editorial: Hardy and Knudsen for St. Helena City Council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lester Hardy and David Knudsen are the candidates best suited to help the City Council build consensus and solve longstanding problems.

After endorsing Mary Koberstein for mayor, we interviewed all five council candidates. We’re endorsing Hardy and Knudsen based on how they stack up against our conception of the ideal councilmember.

The perfect candidate would have a bias toward action and be willing to make tough decisions about issues like the Adams Street property, workforce housing and economic revitalization, but also have the communication skills to do so by listening and building consensus.

They would be open-minded about how smart, measured growth can help St. Helena remain economically vibrant and fiscally sustainable.

They would have thorough knowledge of the financial and legal constraints facing St. Helena and offer creative, realistic solutions to overcome those obstacles in a government environment.

They would have a strong record of public service, an active presence in the community, and the brains and compassion necessary to solve ambiguous, complex problems for the good of the entire community.

Here’s how each candidate stacks up:

Lester Hardy