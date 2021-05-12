Star editorial: Here comes fire season

In addition to prevention, the big concern Upvalley is getting faster response to put out small fires before they go wild. Cal Fire, the nation’s only state firefighting agency with its own air force, is introducing two significant improvements for response time in the county: more fire fighters, and more choppers. First, Cal Fire has formed a new 12-15 person fire crew to be Napa County-based and on duty 24/7 during peak season. Second, they've committed two water-dropping helicopters — a Type 1 at the Napa Airport and a Blackhawk in southern Lake County, five minutes away from our airspace. Cal Fire stresses that helicopters most easily and flexibly access water from our county's smaller water sources, such as irrigation ponds and Lake Hennessey.

The need for quick access to water sources is a reality that also helps explain the Cal Fire decision, with the Supervisors following, not to enter a public-private partnership with Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture and contract with a private aerial firefighting company for the services of Fire Boss, which would have kept two planes on standby in case a wildfire broke out. Cal Fire told supervisors that Fire Boss was incompatible with its own aerial firefighting program, which uses different aircraft.