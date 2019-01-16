Over the last 40 years, the St. Helena Public Library has evolved from a place where patrons would primarily check out library books to St. Helena’s de facto community center, our favorite place to gather, read, learn and laugh.
As such, it deserves our wholehearted support – and it needs it as much as ever.
Forty years before its construction in 1979, the old library at the Carnegie Building looked even more different. Libraries have had to evolve, and ours has done so brilliantly thanks to the community’s support.
The library’s Friends & Foundation is gearing up for Bookmark Napa Valley at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Markham Vineyards. Tickets are $175, and the last time we checked there were about 20 still available at supportshlibrary.org.
The event will feature a diverse set of writers interviewed by author Lisa Napoli: literary novelist Cristina Garcia (“Here in Berlin”), mystery novelist Craig Johnson (the “Longmire” mystery series), and nonfiction writer Hampton Sides (“On Dangerous Ground”). Oak Avenue Catering will serve dinner.
The format is similar to last year’s Bookmark, but there are a few things that make this one unique, according to Maria Stel, executive director of the Friends & Foundation, boardmembers Jack Stuart, Linnea Pearson and Lise Lawson, and Library Director Chris Kreiden.
First, there’s a library wine raffle featuring classics like the 1984 Heitz Cellar Martha’s Vineyard Cab, the 2009 Araujo Estates Eisele Vineyard Cab, and the 2015 Opus One.
Second, this is the 40th anniversary of the library building, which was constructed on donated land, primarily with donated funds. A few of this year’s Bookmark sponsors also donated to the library’s construction in 1979: Chappellet, Bob and Evalyn Trinchero, Trinchero Family Estates, Andy and Betty Beckstoffer, First American Title Company of Napa, Peter and Willinda McCrea, and the St. Helena Rotary Club.
While their support has remained steadfast, the library has evolved due to technological, cultural and educational trends. Augmenting the usual stacks of books are Thursday evening community programs, computers and free WiFi access.
One of the biggest changes at the library has been the ascension of the Friends & Foundation as its main benefactor, with grants totaling $135,000 last year, $40,000 coming from Bookmark.
The Friends & Foundation pays for programming, materials and, in recent years, for part-time help. Organizers hope that once the city feels financially secure it will take back responsibility for staffing so that the nonprofit can focus on programs and materials – the icing on the library’s cake, if you will.
The library isn’t done evolving. If it were being built from scratch today, you’d see more semi-private workspaces for two or three people, more play space for kids, and maybe another private meeting room. The city is hiring a consultant to advise the city on how to improve the library, and all those options will be explored.
The pace of change from 1939 to 1979 was tremendous, and it has only accelerated in the 40 years since the library was built. The library’s leaky roof and balky HVAC system are typical of a 40-year-old building, but with our help the library can overcome those obstacles.
Here’s to helping the library evolve through 2059 and beyond.