Star editorial: Housing is infrastructure

Our city is beset on all sides by infrastructure challenges: water shortages, downtown sidewalks, aging water and wastewater systems, inadequate storm drains, under-maintained parks, economic vitality.

Instead of tackling those problems separately, we need to look at them in the context of a holistic strategy with the most crucial infrastructure as its cornerstone: housing.

Housing is infrastructure.

What good is a pristine sidewalk if the stores can’t find employees?

What good is a world-class winery if there’s no one to tend the vineyards and make the wine?

What’s the use of a world-class restaurant with no line cooks or wait staff?

We’re seeing ominous warning signs: a 6% decline in the last census, the oldest population in Napa County, Pacaso snapping up middle-class homes, rec leagues barely finding enough coaches to stay in existence.

Our community fabric is being stretched dangerously thin as middle-class families are priced out of the local real estate market, and others can find no foothold to even start as renters.

The housing nonprofit Our Town St. Helena realizes this, and it's taking action.

Last time Our Town representatives talked to our board, they told us they were acquiring the Christine Apartments on Hunt Avenue. When we had them back last week, they told us they’d acquired another parcel on Pope Street.

Our Town has done wonders for St. Helena’s housing crisis with projects like Brenkle Court on McCorkle Avenue, which offers proof that the self-help or “sweat equity” model can produce real results.

Our Town has gotten financial help from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, the St Helena Hospital Foundation, and housing heroes like Jim and Stephanie Gamble, who donated money for Our Town to acquire the Pope Street property that will double the proposed Workforce Village from five units to 10.

But in the face of a 254-unit Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) and a worsening housing shortage, we need more. Much more.

But what can we actually do when facing such a long-running and complex challenge? Let's start with an overall shift of perspective, a re-framing, that puts housing front and center as essential infrastructure.

The city needs to develop a comprehensive housing strategy, with an action plan for how we’re going to meet our RHNA obligations and provide the sort of housing we need to sustain a vibrant economy and a thriving community.

The update of St. Helena’s Housing Element offers the perfect opportunity to build such a strategy. The City Council should form a permanent Housing Committee, subject to the Brown Act, to help develop and implement that strategy. Then the council should incorporate the housing strategy into a broader infrastructure strategy.

A standing committee could shine a perpetual spotlight on housing and prevent it from getting sidelined when we turn our attention to another pressing infrastructure issue. We'd also like to see a city budget that gives deeper resources to staff — ideally adding a dedicated housing and economic development leader.

We were encouraged to hear councilmembers talk about the importance of housing at their Nov. 15 meeting, where they told staff to investigate a housing project at the city’s Railroad Avenue property. But talking is one thing; action is another.

The need for leadership extends beyond St. Helena's jurisdiction. The partial destruction of Deer Park in the Glass Fire offers a generational opportunity for the county to transform that community into a working-class enclave with adequate infrastructure. In evaluating candidates for District 3 supervisor, we’ll be considering who has the skill and determination to shepherd a Deer Park redevelopment plan through the county government process.

Readers can be part of the solution to our housing crisis too. Even if you don't have the resources to donate cash or property, smaller actions do add up.

The Brenkle Court project is weeks away from completion, and the families could use some last-minute help. What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by spending a day or a weekend volunteering? Email projectmanager@ourtownsthelena.org or jennifer@ourtownsthelena.org.

And here is what we are doing: Our editorial board will be continuing to learn how each of us might help bring more fairness and opportunity to housing access in our community. In future weeks we will speak with a number of government, business, and nonprofit leaders to share that housing is a primary priority here and to ask what our next steps can be.

Our Town is doing a phenomenal job creating affordable housing. But we can’t make them go it alone.

The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.