Star editorial: Keeping our cool during a crisis

As bad as this feels, it could be a lot worse.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on local business, and the consequences for city services will become clearer in the next few weeks. But let’s set that aside for a minute to indulge in some self-congratulation about our own social distancing efforts and thank our city government for responding to the pandemic with the competence we’ve come to expect.
In contrast to the images we’ve seen of crowded beaches and packed political protests, most St. Helenans are heeding the experts and staying home.
When we do venture outside for an essential errand, most of us are wearing face coverings and maintaining six feet of social distance. With the exception of a few miscreants hopping the fence at the skatepark, we’re avoiding closed city parks.
Can we draw a direct connection between our social distancing efforts and the fact that St. Helena hasn’t had a confirmed case of COVID-19 since March 27? Quite possibly. Our behavior certainly isn’t hurting.
Neither is the solid leadership inside our virtual City Hall, especially from City Manager Mark Prestwich and Police Chief Chris Hartley. After interviewing them via Zoom, we felt reassured that the city government has the right team in place to confront this crisis.
That team also includes Fire Chief John Sorensen, whose firefighters should be applauded for their one-minute response time during Saturday’s fire at Bank of America. That rapid response is thanks to Prestwich’s decision to have firefighters on duty 24 hours a day during the pandemic. Under the regular schedule, Saturday’s call would have come in after firefighters had left for the day, resulting in a delayed response and even more property damage.
Aside from fire, police and public works, most city staff members are working remotely from home. On a typical day, only two employees work out of the interim City Hall on Railroad Avenue. The building is closed to the public and undergoes enhanced cleaning. Employees are subject to temperature checks.
Public works employees obviously can’t keep our roads and utilities operating from the comfort of their homes. They are subject to temperature checks, staggered lunch schedules, and other measures intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Another intrinsically hands-on profession is law enforcement. With 11 sworn officers, the St. Helena Police Department is short two officers but fully staffed with dispatchers. With schools closed, School Resource Officer Melissa Brown is back on patrol.
Training is still available online, but all live in-person training has been suspended. Fortunately, the department finished its last round of training before the shelter-at-home order took effect, so officers are certified for another two years.
Hartley said officers are sanitizing their vehicles at the beginning and end of each shift, wearing N95 masks and gloves, and avoiding unnecessary contact with the public – no easy task for officers who’ve been trained in the value of face-to-face interaction and community policing.
Each patrol car is equipped with a full Tyvek suit to protect officers from biohazards. Although police aren’t given specific details about who has tested positive for COVID-19 or where they live, those addresses are flagged in their computer system, so officers will be alerted if they respond to a call there.
Hartley said his goal is to keep people healthy and enforce the shelter-at-home order “without creating a judicial nightmare.” First offenders who are found playing basketball at the middle school or hanging out at a park will be educated and warned, not cited.
Non-violent offenders are apprehended on a catch-and-release basis, with a court date in 90 days instead of the usual 30. Only people suspected of violent felonies are sent to jail, where they won’t be eligible for bail until the crisis passes.
Hartley said there’s been a wave of thefts from unlocked vehicles, so please lock your doors and keep your valuables inside your home. There’s been a very slight uptick of domestic violence cases, a matter or two or three total cases, during the shelter at home orders.
But overall, St. Helenans are behaving themselves and sheltering at home.
Let’s pat ourselves on the back, stay home, thank our neighbors for doing the same, and appreciate the professionalism of our city government.
Even in these trying times, there’s nowhere we’d rather be.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. Ferriz works for the UpValley Family Centers, which is a member of COAD.
