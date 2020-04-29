Star editorial: Keeping our cool during a crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As bad as this feels, it could be a lot worse.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on local business, and the consequences for city services will become clearer in the next few weeks. But let’s set that aside for a minute to indulge in some self-congratulation about our own social distancing efforts and thank our city government for responding to the pandemic with the competence we’ve come to expect.

In contrast to the images we’ve seen of crowded beaches and packed political protests, most St. Helenans are heeding the experts and staying home.

When we do venture outside for an essential errand, most of us are wearing face coverings and maintaining six feet of social distance. With the exception of a few miscreants hopping the fence at the skatepark, we’re avoiding closed city parks.

Can we draw a direct connection between our social distancing efforts and the fact that St. Helena hasn’t had a confirmed case of COVID-19 since March 27? Quite possibly. Our behavior certainly isn’t hurting.