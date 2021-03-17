Star editorial: Keeping our schools extraordinary

If a stranger were to visit a local school campus and experience the St. Helena Unified School District’s professional-level theater programs, the high-tech devices issued to each student, and the maker spaces where kids can develop their engineering skills, that stranger would probably start wondering about tuition rates.
That’s because the resources available to St. Helena kids are at a level of quality and sophistication usually associated with private schools.
Yes, the district is well-funded by local property taxes, but most of that money goes to compensate teachers whose competitive salaries are commensurate with their talents. Those teachers, in turn, rely on private dollars to fund their most innovative and inspiring programs.
That’s where Give Big! St. Helena comes in. Launched as a more inclusive alternative to the Just Imagine galas of the past, the annual online fundraiser at givebigsthelena.org benefits the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation and the parent groups representing the four schools.
Those groups then dole out grants for teachers to explore above and beyond the standard curriculum. Those programs aren’t just the “icing on the cake,” as is often said — they’re the difference between good and extraordinary.
We met last week with Give Big representatives Coco Lopez, Anna Chouteau, and Doug Abdulla.
They know it’s been a tough, challenging year for St. Helena families, financially and otherwise. They’re not asking everyone to give big. They’re asking us to give small, give big, or give whatever we can.
Pre-pandemic Give Big events would raise about $200,000. Last year’s, launched just as St. Helena was going into lockdown, raised $125,000, which is the goal for this year. As of Tuesday, Give Big had raised $77,450.
In the absence of field trips, you might assume there wasn’t much for the parent groups and the foundation to fund during the 2020-2021 school year. On the contrary, the money raised last year funded a virtual drama program with Cafeteria Kids Theater, STEM kits for students to put their science, technology, engineering and math skills to work at home, and other enriching programs.
The parent groups and the foundation have a rolling grant program that enabled teachers to adapt to this school year’s rapidly changing circumstances.
Abdulla described the Public Schools Foundation as an “incubator for new ideas,” where creative teachers like Ashley Wright at the St. Helena Elementary School can use grant money to test-drive, say, a mindfulness program and then watch its core concepts spread throughout the elementary and primary schools.
From St. Helena Drama to maker spaces, the foundation has been on board with early funding to help teachers demonstrate proof of concept for some of the district’s best programs. As Abdulla described the grant process, it sounded more like the freewheeling experimental lab of a Silicon Valley tech firm than something you’d expect from a public school system.
Blended with the district’s own resources, Give Big enriches a school district that offers students the very best: mental health services, free food during the pandemic, health and safety measures that enabled the district to resume in-class instruction in November, and top-drawer agricultural, culinary, theatrical and athletic programs.
As Lopez put it, the extraordinary results we’ve come to expect from St. Helena Unified require extraordinary investment from the entire community, since we all share a vested interest in giving our kids the best opportunities to succeed.
Our schools are extraordinary. Let’s keep them that way.
Even if you can’t Give Big this year, please give what you can.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.