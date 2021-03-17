Star editorial: Keeping our schools extraordinary

They know it’s been a tough, challenging year for St. Helena families, financially and otherwise. They’re not asking everyone to give big. They’re asking us to give small, give big, or give whatever we can.

Pre-pandemic Give Big events would raise about $200,000. Last year’s, launched just as St. Helena was going into lockdown, raised $125,000, which is the goal for this year. As of Tuesday, Give Big had raised $77,450.

In the absence of field trips, you might assume there wasn’t much for the parent groups and the foundation to fund during the 2020-2021 school year. On the contrary, the money raised last year funded a virtual drama program with Cafeteria Kids Theater, STEM kits for students to put their science, technology, engineering and math skills to work at home, and other enriching programs.

The parent groups and the foundation have a rolling grant program that enabled teachers to adapt to this school year’s rapidly changing circumstances.

Abdulla described the Public Schools Foundation as an “incubator for new ideas,” where creative teachers like Ashley Wright at the St. Helena Elementary School can use grant money to test-drive, say, a mindfulness program and then watch its core concepts spread throughout the elementary and primary schools.