Star editorial: Leadership sets the right tone at St. Helena Police Department

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and passionate activism about race and policing, public safety is of great concern to all of us.
Our capable Police Chief Chris Hartley is no exception.
Hartley’s first year on the job has been a doozy, but, as you’d expect of a Marine with combat experience, he’s risen to the occasion without complaint. His concerns and priorities are aligned with those of the community and the City Council, which should be a goal of every department.
St. Helena officers have dramatically changed their tactics during the pandemic. Instead of enforcing every law on the books, officers are focused on clear threats to public safety.
Driving drunk or recklessly? Expect to get pulled over. Expired registration? Officers are likely to let it slide rather than initiate non-essential contact between an officer (masked as a matter of policy) and a driver (preferably masked out of courtesy).
On masks and social distancing, the department would rather educate than punish. Judging by how many people are wearing masks downtown, that approach seems to be working.
The department’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement has been just as level-headed and sensitive. Hartley quickly issued a statement condemning the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
By doing so, he signaled that the St. Helena Police Department wouldn’t have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century by an angry mob. It was already there.
Meanwhile, Hartley met individually with city councilmembers and gathered public input on the department’s protocols. That process, actually initiated at the request of Vice Mayor Paul Dohring back in March, resulted in the department banning so-called “carotid control holds.”
Hartley told us he considered that hold “an archaic use of force” that’s been supplanted by modern tactics like tasers. The St. Helena Police Department banned carotid control holds outright, in contrast to agencies like the Napa Police Department which merely reserved them for deadly force scenarios.
Hartley noted that a carotid control hold is different from the infamous “knee on the neck” maneuver applied to George Floyd, which is not a legitimate police tactic and is widely considered dangerous and excessive.
Since the days when the St. Helena Police Department’s lone Hispanic and female officers (both highly capable) were cynically derided as token hires, the department has made tremendous strides in forming a police force that mirrors the racial diversity of the community. Like St. Helena itself, the department is split roughly evenly between whites and Hispanics.
Every officer has access via smartphone to live interpreters fluent in Spanish, Vietnamese, Italian or any other language.
Hartley clearly takes pride in the department’s training regimen, which meets or exceeds state standards in terms of defensive tactics, racial bias, and dealing with mentally ill or disabled subjects.
Despite the budget crunch caused by the pandemic, the department’s $20,000 training budget remained intact in the current fiscal year.
Since 2005 there has been only one excessive use-of-force complaint – investigated by Hartley himself and found to be groundless – and one racial bias complaint – also deemed groundless, although the officer was disciplined for issuing a false citation.
Given the lack of complaints, there’s no reason to believe the police department has a culture of institutionalized racism and violence.
Under Hartley’s leadership, the department has demonstrated an ability to adapt to unprecedented public health circumstances and heightened expectations regarding racial sensitivity and use of force.
Our local police have examined their own beliefs and shown a willingness to grow and change with the times.
So should we all.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
