Star editorial: Leadership sets the right tone at St. Helena Police Department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and passionate activism about race and policing, public safety is of great concern to all of us.

Our capable Police Chief Chris Hartley is no exception.

Hartley’s first year on the job has been a doozy, but, as you’d expect of a Marine with combat experience, he’s risen to the occasion without complaint. His concerns and priorities are aligned with those of the community and the City Council, which should be a goal of every department.

St. Helena officers have dramatically changed their tactics during the pandemic. Instead of enforcing every law on the books, officers are focused on clear threats to public safety.

Driving drunk or recklessly? Expect to get pulled over. Expired registration? Officers are likely to let it slide rather than initiate non-essential contact between an officer (masked as a matter of policy) and a driver (preferably masked out of courtesy).

On masks and social distancing, the department would rather educate than punish. Judging by how many people are wearing masks downtown, that approach seems to be working.