Star editorial: Let’s reconsider mayoral elections

It’s about a recurring pattern of council dysfunctionality and heated, expensive electoral campaigns that goes back at least to the 2014 election between Alan Galbraith and Ann Nevero. Those systemic problems are bigger than any one person.

Two-thirds of small California cities have chosen not to directly elect a mayor, and it’s easy to see why.

An appointed councilmember/mayor would be guaranteed to have the support of at least two of his or her fellow councilmembers. That would result in more teamwork, more collegiality, and less infighting.

Council campaigns are generally cheaper than mayoral campaigns, so all that extra money spent on campaign literature and postage could be put to better use in the community.

Candidates would be running to be part of a team instead of in a position of authority over their colleagues.

Most important, neighbors wouldn’t be pitted against one another based on which mayoral candidate they supported in the last cycle.

Emotionally charged mayoral elections like the ones we’ve seen in the past decade leave social scars and broken friendships in their wake. Our friendly small-town character is too precious to be jeopardized by the sort of political polarization we’re seeing at the national level.