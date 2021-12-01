Star editorial: Let’s say yes to the Napa Valley Vine Trail

The Napa Valley Vine Trail, which seemed like a quixotic dream just a few years ago, is 40% built, thanks in large part to the vision and leadership of Chuck McMinn.

Most of the prospective routes north and south of St. Helena have already been mapped out. But how should the pedestrian/bike trail pass through St. Helena? We recently invited McMinn and outgoing Vine Trail Executive Director Philip Sales to lay out the options.

Even among the members of this board, opinions vary about the best route downtown. But we’re unanimously in favor of finding a solution.

Let’s start with the easy part. South of town, the trail will run along Wine Train and Caltrans rights-of-way. It will enter town on the west side of Highway 29 from Harvest Inn to Mitchell Drive. Simple.

North of town, the trial will follow the Wine Train right-of-way from Pratt to Adams. Again, simple.

That leaves the gap between Adams/Railroad and Main/Mitchell, and boy oh boy, it’s a doozy.

One option is to keep the trail close to the railroad right-of-way by putting it on Church Street.

The other option is to divert the trail to Oak Avenue, serving students but eliminating 40 to 50 parking spaces, most critically on Adams and Oak.

McMinn and Sales are looking for ways to mitigate the loss of those spaces, and they acknowledge it might be best to maintain parking on the south side of Adams for the sake of the Adams Street Shipping Company.

The matter is going before the City Council on Dec. 14, and it’s going to come down to our priorities. Do we value parking above all else? Do we want the trail to be as convenient as possible for students, even if that hurts business?

Here’s what we should all agree on: The Vine Trail is a fantastic concept that aligns with the Napa Valley’s values of appreciating nature, celebrating agriculture and staying healthy.

It will also be an economic boon, bringing an estimated 150 tourists a day into St. Helena (based on use of the existing Yountville segment) without adding a single car.

The Vine Trail has proven to be a good-faith negotiating partner. It has avoided hardball eminent domain tactics, spent months hammering out a compromise with skeptical landowners in the Ehlers Lane area, and abandoned an ill-conceived zig-zag route along Charter Oak, McCorkle and Pope that never made much sense.

Just like the rest of the trail, 80% of the St. Helena segment will be funded by grants. The Vine Trail will cover half of the remaining cost, leaving the city with only 10% of the bill.

These are all reasons St. Helenans should support the Vine Trail, regardless of which route we prefer.

Let’s talk it out. Whatever the route is going to be, it needs to arrive at yes.

