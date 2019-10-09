The anxiety of wildfire season, the bustling activity of harvest — let’s set all that aside for a few minutes, dress up our pets and have some fun!
The Hometown Harvest Festival and its drop-whatever-you’re-doing-and-watch-this Pet Pawrade signal the beginning of St. Helena’s fun season, culminating in the second annual Chamber-city holiday extravaganza that’s shaping up to be bigger and better than last year’s.
Before we get into that, let’s start with the Community Potluck from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Lyman Park.
The potluck was initially held to thank first responders after the 2017 wildfires, but it seems to have caught on. As Parks & Recreation Director Andre Pichly and City Manager Mark Prestwich told us, this year’s potluck honors the UpValley Family Centers — celebrating its 20th anniversary — and features an apple dessert bake-off.
The potluck is a nice warm-up for the Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.
St. Helena’s favorite tradition includes a 5K/10K run, Pet Pawrade, Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at the Carnegie Building, and street fair with 40-45 vendors. New this year are a kids area at Carpy Field, dog agility and search-and-rescue demonstration, and barrel-bending cooperage demonstration.
If the Harvest Festival is a day of fun, Jingle All the Way is a whole month’s worth. On Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 29 through Dec. 29, the Chamber of Commerce and the city are hosting a Winter Wonderland roller rink at Lyman Park and festive lighting through the downtown.
At 50 by 70 feet, the tent-covered roller rink will be bigger and more visible from the street than last year’s “glice” skating rink. There will be a hospitality tent where people can warm up next to a fire pit and relax in Adirondack chairs.
Lighting will also be significantly enhanced — both at Lyman Park, with lighted igloos and other displays, and throughout the downtown. The more commercial sponsors get involved, the brighter and more attractive the lighting will be.
St. Helena will even have a float in the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade, with roller-skaters on a flatbed truck advertising Jingle All the Way.
We salute Prestwich, Pichly, Amalia Kulczycki and Stephanie Iacobacci of the Recreation Department, and the Chamber of Commerce for organizing an event that builds on the success of last year’s.
We applaud the rink and improved lighting ideas, and we’ve heard that some people are interested in temporarily closing Hunt Avenue for a winter festival. Others want a toboggan slide simulating a hill covered with snow. If you’re interested in making an idea come true, stop by the recreation department and they will be happy to explore possibilities with you.
Community-building events like the Community Potluck, Harvest Festival, Jingle All the Way are more important than ever this year, as the city prepares to take on the fraught and contentious question of what to do with the Adams Street property and how to fund a new City Hall, council chambers, library or whatever civic facilities are deemed necessary.
That won’t be an easy discussion under any circumstances, but it will be even harder if we come at it as polarized antagonists instead of as a unified community.
So set your cares aside, cook up your best potluck dish, dress up your long-suffering mutt like Obi-Wan Kenobi, lace up your roller-skates, and discover some new friends.
It’s time for some serious fun.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Christopher Hill, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. Ferriz works for the UpValley Family Centers, which will be honored at the Community Potluck.