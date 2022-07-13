Star editorial: Let's talk about revenue

Let’s start with a scary number: It’s going to cost at least $175 million to maintain and upgrade St. Helena’s infrastructure over the next 20-plus years.

But instead of wallowing in despair at the magnitude of this problem, let’s talk about how to solve it.

Last week City Councilmembers Eric Hall and Lester Hardy gave us an excellent rundown of the city’s long-term financial problem. The $19 million Measure H bond is a good start, but it’s not a panacea. We’re going to need more money for more projects, and we’re going to need staff to manage those projects — and staff costs money.

There’s cause for optimism. The high level of support for Measure H shows that the community conversation has shifted from “Does the city need money?” to “How much money does the city need?”

It’s not just voters who are paying attention. A grassroots group called Spotlight St. Helena has launched with the mission of helping citizens “track and measure the work of St. Helena government” and improve transparency and understanding of civic issues, especially the city’s failing infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a capable and farsighted council is directing city staff to take a step back and approach the budgeting process from a multi-year perspective. Hall gave us a five-page summary that offered the clearest account we’ve seen of the city’s long-term revenue puzzle.

Hall and Hardy are confident that incoming City Manager Anil Comelo will bring a long-term strategic approach to city operations and work with the council to build up the administrative infrastructure necessary to manage roughly 140 projects over the next three decades.

St. Helena is lucky to have a smart, well-informed council at this critical time. Yet we couldn’t help but notice that most of our discussion with Hall and Hardy concerned expenses, with only brief mentions of the revenue we will need to cover those costs. They correctly noted that we can’t tax our way out of the problem given St. Helena’s modest size. But they were admittedly short on solutions.

We encourage Hall and Hardy — and the rest of the council and city staff — to prioritize revenue.

The success of Measure H demonstrated that St. Helenans know there’s a revenue problem, so let's foster an ongoing public discussion about it.

St. Helena is full of bright people with experience raising and managing large amounts of money. Let’s bring that community brain trust to bear on the city’s infrastructure challenges.

We’ve seen spirited council discussions about how to divvy up city grants among nonprofits. Let’s spend just as much time and energy brainstorming revenue opportunities and prioritizing the most promising ones.

Along those same lines, we hope the city takes an active role in working with Ted Hall and the developers of the Farmstead hotel. City officials should do everything possible to help them get shovels in the ground.

The city has discussed the concept of hiring an economic development czar who reports directly to the city manager and has enough authority to nudge other city departments to help new businesses produce revenue quickly. We’re eager to see whether business development will be part of newly appointed Assistant City Manager April Mitts’ portfolio.

The $175 million number is frightening — even moreso because it’s a product of outdated cost estimates that are probably on the low side.

Let’s do what we can to nail down the real number. Then let’s work together to find the money.