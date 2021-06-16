Star editorial: Library foundation is in good hands

The Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library doesn’t necessarily need a bookworm at the helm. It needs an organizational whiz who can throw a party and reel in donations.
Paige Pohlers Meek, who took over as executive director in January, seems to fit the bill nicely.
Meek was previously president of the San Mateo Public Library Foundation and founder of its Literary Society. But just as pertinent are her background in event planning at the corporate and nonprofit levels, her fundraising experience, and her vivacious, energetic personality, which should appeal to donors.
The foundation supplements the city’s funding to support the library’s programming, materials and part-time staff.
The foundation’s main fundraiser, Bookmark Napa Valley, was canceled this year to the pandemic. The next one is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2022, but in the meantime Meek isn’t sitting on her hands.
She initiated a spring fundraising appeal through the mail and launched a Valentine’s Day shopping event in which 15 businesses gave the foundation a share of their sales or a flat donation. She hopes to make it an annual tradition.
Meek is also planning a book-to-film screening at the Cameo Cinema on July 26. Vote for your favorite movie on the foundation’s Facebook page.
The foundation is having custom-made hand-blown glass ornaments fashioned in the likeness of Elsie the Library Cat. Look for them to go on sale in early November.
Meek is also working with HP on a laptop donation program that should become an asset to the library and its patrons. Expect more details on that in the coming weeks. For now, donate your old Windows-based laptop (with cord and charger) at the library. You’ll be glad you did.
Meek seems especially strong on social media, although we encourage her to update the foundation’s website as soon as possible.
In the absence of Bookmark, the foundation dipped into investment income during the 2020-2021 fiscal year. However, it still received $91,000 in contributions, beating its budget projection by 16%.
With Meek in charge, the foundation is poised to be the efficient and well-funded nonprofit partner the library needs.
Library fans can continue to expect greatness for years to come.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.