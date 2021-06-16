Star editorial: Library foundation is in good hands

The foundation is having custom-made hand-blown glass ornaments fashioned in the likeness of Elsie the Library Cat. Look for them to go on sale in early November.

Meek is also working with HP on a laptop donation program that should become an asset to the library and its patrons. Expect more details on that in the coming weeks. For now, donate your old Windows-based laptop (with cord and charger) at the library. You’ll be glad you did.

Meek seems especially strong on social media, although we encourage her to update the foundation’s website as soon as possible.

In the absence of Bookmark, the foundation dipped into investment income during the 2020-2021 fiscal year. However, it still received $91,000 in contributions, beating its budget projection by 16%.

With Meek in charge, the foundation is poised to be the efficient and well-funded nonprofit partner the library needs.

Library fans can continue to expect greatness for years to come.

