Star editorial: Living longer and feeling better

Razo talked about organizing groups of people called Moais — derived from a Japanese concept — who can walk and eat together, swap healthy recipes and stave off feelings of social isolation.

Blue Zones Project — Upper Napa Valley works closely with Adventist Health St. Helena. Adventist Health, the hospital’s parent company, recently acquired Blue Zones LLC.

However, don’t expect to be pitched any of the religious precepts or dietary restrictions associated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, although your diet is still an important aspect. (A daily glass of red wine is encouraged!)

Blue Zones wants to meet us where we are. That means partnering with local nonprofits and governments and, as Razo put it, celebrating and strengthening the work that’s already been done to make the Upvalley a healthy place to live and work.

We applaud the local Blue Zones Project for taking a bottom-up approach and bringing together a broad coalition of organizations that are already promoting good health.

We like how Blue Zones focuses on education and expanding access to healthy choices, rather than jamming them down our throats. Whether we make those healthy choices remains entirely up to us.