Star editorial: Mary Koberstein for mayor

Even in this most extraordinary of election seasons, we are taking seriously our tradition of interviewing local candidates and taking positions on local ballot issues.
In the coming weeks we will be interviewing all eight City Council candidates via Zoom. Our first interviews were with the three mayoral candidates. In our nearly unanimous opinion, City Councilmember Mary Koberstein is the best-qualified to provide strong leadership on issues that have gone unresolved for too long.
Koberstein is intelligent, articulate, knowledgeable and confident. Of the three candidates, her six-point plan is by far the most analytical and specific concerning workforce housing, City Hall, the Adams Street property, long-term revenue sources, and supporting downtown businesses.
And in an era when many issues are hashed out in Zoom meetings, Koberstein had the most comfortable “Zoom presence,” a new but surprisingly important criterion for effective leadership today.
We are also impressed with her record. During her service, first on the planning commission, then as a council member, Koberstien has worked hard and made her mark on the full range of issues facing city government.
Recently, she was instrumental in negotiating a creative development agreement for the Farmstead hotel plan, in which the developer would provide $3.2 million for workforce housing – with $1 million dedicated to a housing project on the nearby Phelps property – and install “purple pipe” to transport recycled water. Her career-spanning knowledge of smart development and zoning are major assets on our council.
Koberstein’s fundamental attitude toward decision-making and finding desperately needed new revenue that balances with St. Helena’s quality of life fits closely with positions this board has consistently taken. For instance, she wants the council to follow up on the findings of the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force, use parliamentary techniques to focus discussions, and move ahead based on clear decision-making criteria, even in an “energized room” full of emotion.
“We have to not be afraid to make a decision,” she told us.
Koberstein has specific policy recommendations on workforce housing (sell city property, increase housing impact fees), building long-term revenue (consider a hotel on the Adams Street property, evaluate an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District), and helping businesses (activate Money Way for dining and shopping).
In council meetings, Koberstein tends to push for decisive action when the rest of the council is mired in indecision or is ready to move onto the next item.
Not having served as mayor, she hasn’t gotten a chance to prove her skills at building consensus and forming coalitions, but she understands it’s an essential part of the mayor’s job and we think she can do it.
Koberstein is up against Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and former Vice Mayor Peter White. They possess their own strengths and weaknesses, and they’re both engaging and personable and clearly love St. Helena.
Ellsworth noted the significant accomplishments that have occurred during his tenure, such as the pending removal of the Upper York Creek Dam, the adoption of the General Plan, and steady progress toward upgrading the wastewater treatment plant.
However, most of the heavy lifting on those projects was done by staff, which Ellsworth is quick to credit for its expertise. On the difficult policy questions that require the most political initiative – City Hall, Adams Street, building revenue – the council has struggled to reach consensus.
When he was on the council (2010-2018), White consistently voted for projects that would benefit the economic health of St. Helena, and he has useful experience representing St. Helena at the regional level. He shares our frustration at a lack of action on critical issues.
However, we’re not sure his laid-back demeanor would be as effective in a leadership role as Koberstein’s persistent, focused approach.
White’s involvement in another hotel proposal being put together by the Napa Valley Wine Train also presents challenges. He admits he would have to recuse himself from council discussions of that project, but he says he’s been advised that he could still weigh in on competing hotels.
Based on the candidates’ interviews and records, we urge readers who are thirsting for progress to vote for Mary Koberstein as St. Helena’s next mayor.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. Scully is recusing himself from all editorials concerning the St. Helena City Council race because his wife, Kyrsta Scully, is serving as candidate Lester Hardy’s campaign treasurer.
