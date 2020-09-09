Star editorial: Mary Koberstein for mayor

Ellsworth noted the significant accomplishments that have occurred during his tenure, such as the pending removal of the Upper York Creek Dam, the adoption of the General Plan, and steady progress toward upgrading the wastewater treatment plant.

However, most of the heavy lifting on those projects was done by staff, which Ellsworth is quick to credit for its expertise. On the difficult policy questions that require the most political initiative – City Hall, Adams Street, building revenue – the council has struggled to reach consensus.

When he was on the council (2010-2018), White consistently voted for projects that would benefit the economic health of St. Helena, and he has useful experience representing St. Helena at the regional level. He shares our frustration at a lack of action on critical issues.

However, we’re not sure his laid-back demeanor would be as effective in a leadership role as Koberstein’s persistent, focused approach.

White’s involvement in another hotel proposal being put together by the Napa Valley Wine Train also presents challenges. He admits he would have to recuse himself from council discussions of that project, but he says he’s been advised that he could still weigh in on competing hotels.

Based on the candidates’ interviews and records, we urge readers who are thirsting for progress to vote for Mary Koberstein as St. Helena’s next mayor.

The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. Scully is recusing himself from all editorials concerning the St. Helena City Council race because his wife, Kyrsta Scully, is serving as candidate Lester Hardy’s campaign treasurer.