Star editorial: More heroes of the Glass Fire

Three weeks ago, we highlighted some of the heroes who arose during the Glass Fire, from first responders to city staff to regular citizens who kept us all informed, helped firefighters, and even fought the flames themselves.
We asked you to nominate more heroes, and you came through.
As we enter the season of Thanksgiving, we honor the following heroes we learned about through your submissions. Each one will be featured in more detail starting next week, via a new “Glass Fire Hero of the Week” feature that will run right below this editorial.
To nominate your own hero from the recent fires, email reporter Jesse Duarte at jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Even as his own home burned, Ron Rosenbrand, vineyard manager at Spring Mountain Vineyard, helped save the winery’s historic Miravalle mansion of “Falcon Crest” fame.
David Massaro drove through the burned areas of Deer Park to report the status of individual homes and deliver food and water to cats.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth spent hours in front of the police station helping residents in need and connecting Spanish-speaking people with an interpreter who could help them.
Sean Maher and his sister, Shannon, fought spot fires along the entrance to Madrone Knoll, including putting out a grass fire burning under a propane tank at one of the homes. Sean lost his own home that night, as did his father, Dick. Sean’s brother, Kelly, lost two homes on his property.
Another neighbor, Tom Van Karl, patrolled the Madrone Knoll neighborhood over the next few days, putting out spot fires and notifying Cal Fire of flare-ups.
Sarah Forni and her family stayed in their home at the base of White Sulphur Springs Road to put out spot fires and provide water and a staging area for firefighters.
Shawn Heffernan, son-in-law to Dann and Susan Boeschen, stayed behind and helped firefighters save the Boeschen property.
Former St. Helenan Jennifer Medici organized a drive in San Ramon to collect needed items for fire victims.
Mila Zavaleta and Gretchen Brakesman immediately started community donation drives and set up distribution centers offering free items to evacuees. The centers were entirely run by volunteers.
Former firefighter Ted Smith worked with volunteers to cut a firebreak protecting the St. Helena Montessori School and other structures.
The Angwin Volunteer Fire Department’s outstanding Facebook page kept Angwinites informed of the progress of the firefight with consistent, accurate, and engagingly written updates.
The staff of the UpValley Family Centers supported evacuees and distributed more than $100,000 in gift cards during the first week of the disaster. Gift cards were donated by the Napa Valley Community Foundation and other generous individual and corporate donors.
The administrators of the “Glass Fire Donations” Facebook page started an amazing grassroots initiative enabling community members to help each other.
City staff earned a well-deserved proclamation at the Oct. 27 council meeting outlining their extraordinary exploits. We encourage you to read the full document on the city website, but here are some highlights:
Six Public Works employees risked their lives fighting alongside firefighters to protect the Water Treatment Plant at Bell Canyon Reservoir, resulting in what Fire Chief John Sorensen called “a total success save.”
St. Helena police officers worked 18-hour days evacuating threatened areas, manning roadblocks and protecting against looting, while dispatchers dealt with a massive influx of calls.
Public Works staff assessed the destruction of the Meadowood tanks and worked rapidly to restore water service in the Madrone Knoll neighborhood.
Finance staff documented the time and money spent responding to the disaster so that the city could apply for reimbursement.
Planning staff aided with logistics through the virtual Emergency Operations Center, creating and updating objectives and putting together snack bags for on-the-go Public Works employees.
Building staff toured the burn zones to assess the damage.
Human Resources staff arranged Crisis Response Counseling sessions for city employees.
The city clerk, public information officer, and their teams issued 47 bilingual press releases informing residents of the evolving threat level, evacuations, and available services.
Recreation staff helped with logistics and organized a series of safe and fun Halloween events that helped us restore a sense of normalcy.
And of course there were the firefighters, working 24-hour shifts, cutting firebreaks, putting out spot fires, and miraculously preventing the fire from doing serious damage to St. Helena proper.
Here’s to all the heroes of the Glass Fire. We will always remember them and be thankful.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!