Star editorial: More heroes of the Glass Fire

Three weeks ago, we highlighted some of the heroes who arose during the Glass Fire, from first responders to city staff to regular citizens who kept us all informed, helped firefighters, and even fought the flames themselves.

We asked you to nominate more heroes, and you came through.

As we enter the season of Thanksgiving, we honor the following heroes we learned about through your submissions. Each one will be featured in more detail starting next week, via a new “Glass Fire Hero of the Week” feature that will run right below this editorial.

To nominate your own hero from the recent fires, email reporter Jesse Duarte at jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Even as his own home burned, Ron Rosenbrand, vineyard manager at Spring Mountain Vineyard, helped save the winery’s historic Miravalle mansion of “Falcon Crest” fame.

David Massaro drove through the burned areas of Deer Park to report the status of individual homes and deliver food and water to cats.