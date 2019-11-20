’Tis the season for nippy weather, holiday cheer, and sharing the Napa Valley’s longstanding culture of philanthropy.
Local charities are readying their year-end appeals, and we each have our favorites. But the most convenient way to give is through the Napa Valley Give! Guide, a catalog that allows you to spread your donation among any of 46 nonprofits.
Organized by Napa Valley CanDo, as of Monday, this year’s guide had already raked in $61,757 from 313 individual donors — more than it had raised at this point last year.
We’ve endorsed the guide in the past, and it hasn’t lost any of its appeal this year. It puts small and large nonprofits on an even playing field, encourages collaboration and cross-pollination among charities, and reminds small-scale philanthropists that even modest donations of $10 or $20 make a real difference.
Sixty nonprofits applied to be featured in this year’s guide, and 46 made the cut based on their level of inspiration, creativity, and willingness to promote the guide. Each nonprofit is charged a small fee based on the size of their budget, no more than $300-$500.
We met with representatives of four featured nonprofits: Amy Garden of Napa Valley CanDo, Verna Steinhauer of the Saint Helena Community Band, Robyn Orsini of the League of Women Voters of Napa County, and Melissa Dobar of We Care Animal Rescue.
Garden said CanDo has been organizing the Give! Guide since 2013, but this the first year it’s been listed in the guide.
The Saint Helena Community Band is leaning more than ever on donations to fund its free community concerts, which feature 40-45 musicians from St. Helena, Angwin, Calistoga, Napa and even Sonoma.
The League of Women Voters registers voters, holds candidate forums, and educates voters about a daunting array of ballot propositions.
We Care is home to 163 cats – most of them eminently adoptable — and two dogs. It’s looking to rebuild its aging shelter.
Our guests told us that being in the Give! Guide isn’t just about drumming up donations. It’s also about gaining exposure, being part of a bigger picture, and networking with other nonprofits. For example, you never know what someone from the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition might be able to teach someone from Molly’s Angels about fundraising and outreach.
Each of the nonprofits in the Give! Guide do fabulous work, and it’s practically impossible to choose just one of them to support. The beauty of the Give! Guide is that you don’t have to.
Say your family has $100 to spare for year-end charitable giving. You can make the minimum $10 donation to 10 nonprofits, give $50 to two groups, or get as creative as you want.
You can browse by topic (animals, arts & culture, community, education, environment, health & wellness, or youth & seniors) or focus on the one nonprofit that most reflects your values.
If you’re living Upvalley and want to stay hyperlocal, you can divvy up your donation among the six nonprofits that are based Upvalley: Napa Valley State Parks Association, Rianda House, St. Helena Preschool For All, Sunrise Horse Rescue, Saint Helena Community Band, and We Care Animal Rescue.
But wait – what about the countywide nonprofits that serve the Upvalley, like the League of Women Voters, Aldea, Collabria Care and NEWS? Surely you can’t leave them out.
The Give! Guide gets us thinking about matters like that, and we hope it inspires lively discussions among families and friends about what kind of charitable work we value the most. Kittens or horses? Music or drama? Housing or education?
Those are eye-opening discussions that can affect how we perceive our own role in the community. And strategizing about how we want to give is probably a healthier experience for our kids than listing all the presents we want to get.
We’ve written about the Napa Valley’s culture of philanthropy in the context of the Napa Valley Vintners’ Auction Napa Valley and generous individuals like Leslie Rudd and Koerner Rombauer.
The Napa Valley Give! Guide carries on in that same spirit. It’s a reminder that for the cost of a few lattes, each of us can make someone else’s day a little brighter. To learn more, visit CanDoGiveGuide.org
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Christopher Hill, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.