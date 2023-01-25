Star editorial: Nightmare on Pope Street

St. Helena’s infrastructure crisis just got real.

Of course it’s been real for decades, but what had been a mostly hypothetical “What if?” exercise became a real-life, worst-case scenario Thursday when an 8-inch water main on Pope Street broke and left hundreds of residents without water for about 14 hours — including all of Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park and Stonebridge Apartments.

The Public Works Department under Director Joe Leach did yeoman's work, laboring through the night and into the morning to repair the water main, patch the road, and restore service to customers. From Public Works to police to fire, we can't praise the city's response highly enough. By a stroke of luck, Argonaut Constructors was doing road work in the area and was able to help with excavation on short notice.

Aging infrastructure seems to be the culprit. Public Works Director Joe Leach says swelling of the ground due to high groundwater might have also played a role, but it's too difficult to determine.

Seniors and low-income families bore the brunt of this latest incident, but it’s incumbent on all of us to be part of the solution when it comes to upgrading the city’s water, sewer and storm drain infrastructure and creating a financial buffer to make the system more resilient in addressing unforeseen problems.

In the context of formulating new water rates, that means no simplistic pitting of overcharged residents against water-wasting wineries. We’re all in this together.

City officials were always clear that the Measure C bond was only a start. It would fund the most critical and timely infrastructure fixes, but it wouldn’t singlehandedly make up for decades of underinvestment and a shortsighted “use now, fix later” mentality.

The success of Measure C showed that we’ve grown out of that mindset. We’re ready to face the scale of this problem and work collaboratively toward solutions.

That doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. The recent storms laid bare even more vulnerabilities in our infrastructure.

Sewers overflowed on Railroad Avenue and Fulton Lane, in one case costing an estimated $250,000 to fix.

Rainwater is infiltrating faulty sewer pipes throughout the city and swamping the wastewater treatment plant with 10 times the normal flow.

There’s erosion along the Napa River near the treatment plant and sediment migration at the Valley View bridge.

Add those to the to-do list.

We’ll have to live with higher water rates. We’ll have to take on more debt. We’ll have to seek out grants, loans and other outside funding sources. We’ll have to hire more staff to manage all the work. We’ll need to take an “all of the above” approach.

There’s cause to be optimistic. St. Helena has solved big, expensive problems before. In the 2000s we acknowledged that Vineyard Valley had a flooding problem, and we came together (more or less) to solve it.

It wasn’t a pretty process. The placement of the levee and poor financial management of the project under prior city administrations left wounds that are still unhealed.

But the project got done, and it works. Vineyard Valley residents can go to sleep during a heavy storm without having to worry about wading through their flooded bedrooms in the morning.

Our new infrastructure challenge is even bigger and more expensive. But if we acknowledge its existence and rally together to find solutions rooted in our community’s core values, we can fix this.