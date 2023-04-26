Monday’s public hearing on the Hunter project presents the City Council with two bad options.

Option 1: Approve a tentative map and environmental impact report for the 87-unit development behind the levee and trigger a lawsuit from opponents who are poised to challenge the EIR.

Outcome: The developers would pay for the city’s legal costs and the fate of the project would rest in the hands of a judge.

Option 2: Deny the project and trigger a lawsuit from the developer and possible punitive action from the state, which could sue the city or at least declare us out of compliance with our housing element, in which we’ve pledged to accommodate 256 housing units by 2031.

Outcome: The city would pay for its own legal costs, the fate of the project would rest in the hands of a judge, and we might lose what little control we have left over local housing development.

If there’s a third option, we’ve yet to hear about it. The council could postpone action to a subsequent hearing, but state law limits the number of public hearings for projects like this, so they'll need to vote eventually.

The most comforting point raised by planning commissioners at their Feb. 7 hearing was that this is a tentative map, and the developer can’t put shovels in the ground pending further entitlements that would flesh out crucial elements like affordable housing and water.

Let’s review the lessons we’ve learned from the Hunter project.

First, when we’re presented with a good housing project, we need to support it. The Mercy Housing proposal to build 98 units off Pope Street was — in contrast to the Hunter project — a sensitive and attractive plan that was tailored to address neighbors’ concerns while providing St. Helena with reasonably priced housing we desperately need.

It got the cold shoulder, and the nonprofit developers gave up in 2011. Since then the pressure to build housing has grown even more intense. Going forward we need to have a bias toward housing.

Second, don’t declare an application complete until it’s complete. That’s what prior city staff did prematurely in 2011. That closed off legal avenues to push the developer for more details about the project’s affordable housing component and water-neutrality measures, legitimate concerns that linger to this day.

Third, encourage developers to consult in good faith with neighbors before presenting a final plan. There might not be any legal mechanism to force developers to do that, but it’s in their own best interests to blunt some of the intense public criticism that has dogged this project.

Many of those criticisms are valid. Project opponents Maria Villegas, Elizabeth Green and John Milliken met with us last week and pointed out the lack of specificity about the project’s affordable housing and the impact of increased traffic on emergency evacuation routes used by Vineyard Valley.

Their point about affordable housing is well-taken. As Milliken noted, the applicants have had 13 years to provide those details, and they’ve chosen not to do so. That’s presumably because the city deemed their application complete, so all the city can do is require an affordable housing agreement to be hammered out later.

We find other criticisms of the project’s EIR somewhat less persuasive. City staff signed off on the document’s technical details, and we’re inclined to trust their expertise, even if critics don’t. (That said, the city should prioritize levee maintenance, all the more so if the Hunter project goes ahead.)

Regardless of the project’s flaws, broader historical and legal forces work in its favor.

St. Helena has been notoriously unfriendly to housing projects, even ones that — like Hunter — comply with our zoning code and General Plan. That has weakened our negotiating position with the state, which is putting unprecedented pressure on local jurisdictions to allow for new housing.

We’re concerned that turning down Hunter, even for reasons that seem legitimate, will put the city at great risk of losing its authority over what gets built in the city limits. The scariest scenario, and one that's more plausible than ever, is the “builder’s remedy,” in which developers force through projects that flout local density restrictions.

Even if we avoid the state’s scrutiny, rejecting the Hunter project would surely invite an expensive lawsuit from the developer that we can ill afford.

There’s also the raw truth that we need housing. This isn’t the best project we could hope for, but it’s the one we have. You know what they say about beggars and choosers.

We have a strong council. We leave it to them to make the best decision for St. Helena’s future — no matter how agonizing that decision may be.