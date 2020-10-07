Star editorial: No on Measure G

And those are only the problems we know about. The destruction of the city’s Meadowood/Madrone Knoll water tanks in the Glass Fire is a reminder of how unpredictable problems can crop up unexpectedly and demand a swift, expensive solution.

Prohibiting a hotel on the Adams Street property would take the most valuable card out of our hand for 20 years. We would be tying the hands of voters who haven’t even been born yet, who deserve to make their own decisions about the highest and best use of their greatest birthright.

A no vote on Measure G is not a yes vote for a hotel. A serious hotel proposal for Adams Street could be years away, and several competing projects are already ahead of it in the pipeline.

Any hotel project would be subject to a rigorous environmental review process. There will be ample opportunity for public input on a specific project, which is preferable to voting based on a non-existent project.