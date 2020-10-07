Star editorial: No on Measure G

Setting policy is one thing, but dictating policy to a future generation is quite another.
That’s one of the reasons we’re recommending a no vote on Measure G, an advisory measure that would encourage the City Council to prohibit hotel development on the Adams Street property for 20 years.
We met with Nancy Dervin, a St. Helena resident who promoted a similar measure that was rejected for technical reasons. She says the community should be able to weigh in directly on such a crucial issue.
We also met with Tom McBroom, who chaired the Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force. He says the city’s capital needs are so daunting that it would be unwise to take such a potentially lucrative option off the table.
McBroom’s argument is the most compelling.
Carollo Engineers’ master plan identified $51.7 million in mostly unfunded water, wastewater and storm drain projects, including $19.2 million in storm drain repairs that can’t be covered by water or sewer rates.
Meanwhile, we need a new City Hall. We need to renovate the library. We need to make up for decades of underinvestment in civic buildings and infrastructure.
And those are only the problems we know about. The destruction of the city’s Meadowood/Madrone Knoll water tanks in the Glass Fire is a reminder of how unpredictable problems can crop up unexpectedly and demand a swift, expensive solution.
Prohibiting a hotel on the Adams Street property would take the most valuable card out of our hand for 20 years. We would be tying the hands of voters who haven’t even been born yet, who deserve to make their own decisions about the highest and best use of their greatest birthright.
A no vote on Measure G is not a yes vote for a hotel. A serious hotel proposal for Adams Street could be years away, and several competing projects are already ahead of it in the pipeline.
Any hotel project would be subject to a rigorous environmental review process. There will be ample opportunity for public input on a specific project, which is preferable to voting based on a non-existent project.
If the wrong project comes along, our elected representatives can always deny it and wait for a better one. Even an environmentally sensitive, five-star, world-class resort would be a tough sell politically.
We’re not saying the city should just wait for the right project to fall into its lap. Any decision on the Adams Street property should be guided by a comprehensive and as-yet-nonexistent strategy that accounts for infrastructure costs, the city’s finances, the best use of multiple city properties, the impact of tourism, and how many hotel rooms St. Helena needs.
The Financing Civic Infrastructure Task Force, the City Hall/library estimates by consultants Noll & Tam, and the infrastructure master plan by Carollo Engineers have produced pieces of that strategy, but we still need to pull everything together.
Passing Measure G and restricting the use of the Adams Street property would be like throwing away a tantalizing puzzle piece that might or might not be exactly the one we need to make everything fall into place.
That would be foolhardy. As the Glass Fire reminded us, we can never be certain of which challenges the future will bring.
Please vote no on Measure G.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
