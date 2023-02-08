When we endorsed Mayor Paul Dohring in the November election, we did so in hopes that his proven skills at building consensus and making others feel appreciated would help St. Helena solve critical unresolved problems.

In his first interview with us as mayor, it felt like he had that same goal in mind.

Dohring was quick to praise City Manager Anil Comelo for his work ethic and leadership, and freshman Councilmember Billy Summers for his eagerness to learn. Building up others is a classic Dohring tactic that’s especially refreshing after four years with a mayor who was constantly criticizing his colleagues.

But we also found Dohring focused on solving problems. He listed wildfire resilience, infrastructure, water rates, streetscape, the zoning code update, affordable housing and the Hunter project as important items on the city’s short-term to-do list.

He also wants to see the city improve communication with residents, in part to combat misinformation and rumors spreading on NextDoor, often in relation to those same projects we just mentioned.

The ongoing water/sewer rate study is a good example of how Dohring can use his interpersonal skills to accomplish an important goal. He condemned the vitriol, divisive rhetoric, and blatant rudeness that have marred the rate-setting process, both online and in public meetings.

He urged that small but vocal segment of the community to turn down the emotional temperature and look at the rate-setting process as a problem to be solved, not a battle to be won. We wholeheartedly agree.

Dohring said the process needs to be guided by three sometimes competing values: the financial stability of the water/sewer system, equity among and within customer classes, and the ongoing need to conserve water. If you have thoughts on how to strike that balance, we welcome your solutions, not your attacks.

Dohring said he’s optimistic about the skills and performance of city staff, which he hopes will be energized by the upcoming move to the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, and about the council itself, which he called diverse, quirky and dedicated to the community’s well-being.

He was admirably frank about needing to meet one-on-one to mend fences with Anna Chouteau, an enormously talented council member who was visibly and understandably hurt when Dohring, in his first act as mayor, nominated Eric Hall as vice mayor.

Dohring stands by his decision and says he was taken aback when Chouteau’s supporters lobbied for her to be named vice mayor — a position that had never been assigned a great deal of prestige or importance in St. Helena. But Dohring acknowledges that it’s his responsibility to make Chouteau feel respected and valued as part of the council team.

That sense of responsibility seems to weigh heavily on Dohring, but in a positive way. He says he’s starting to appreciate the extraordinary burden that St. Helena mayors are under.

He noted that with so many meetings — we were one of five he had scheduled for Friday — it’s hard to find time for his law practice. He mentioned this not as a complaint, but as an acknowledgement of how much time, energy and thoughtfulness the job demands and deserves.

The same goes for everyone on the City Council, which at $300 a month is basically a volunteer job. Everyone who takes on that level of responsibility deserves our thanks, especially at this watershed moment when so many generational projects are culminating.

Back to our original question: Can Dohring use his interpersonal skills not just to be a nice guy and make everybody feel good, but to get stuff done?

It’s still too early to tell, but he’s making a sincere effort to lead St. Helena toward positive solutions on longstanding problems.

He’s optimistic that we can get there together. So are we.