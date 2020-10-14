Star editorial: Our last word on the election

The erosion of faith in America’s democratic institutions is eroding faith in America itself. We can bemoan the state of Congress, the courts, the media all we want, but the only institution that we the people control directly is our electoral system.

We can strengthen that most crucial of institutions by casting our ballots, no matter how busy or stressed out we are or how disgusted we are with the political system. Voting is the one institution that can’t fail unless we let it.

Monday is the last day to register to vote by mail or online, but you can register to vote conditionally right up until Election Day, Nov. 3.

Registrar of Voters John Tuteur recently briefed us on the integrity of Napa County’s voting system. We assure you, as we have in the past: Your ballot is absolutely secure. If you are a registered and qualified voter, your vote will be counted. If you are not, or if you try to vote more than once, you will get caught.

Mail-in ballots are double-verified via signature and bar code. Tuteur’s rigorous system leaves no room for fraud. Napa County’s election process is unriggable.

So please vote. Our democracy depends on it.

The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. Scully recused himself from discussions involving the City Council election because his wife, Kyrsta Scully, is serving as candidate Lester Hardy’s campaign manager.