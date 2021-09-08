Star editorial: Our take on the UVDS/landfill situation

We emerged from our fact-finding exercise with two conclusions.

First, backing out of binding contracts isn’t legally or ethically sound. It's not good strategy either. If we take that route and put the job out to bid, potential bidders will notice we reneged on our last deal, and the most qualified companies might decide to steer clear of us.

It’s very likely that knowing what we do now about fire behavior and pollution, Clover Flat wouldn’t be built where it is today if we were starting from scratch. But we're not. The most productive solution is to keep working with the team at Clover Flat to minimize risks and start looking for better ways to process our waste once the landfill runs out of space.

Second, Ellsworth needs to focus on doing what we elected him to do. That means being mayor of St. Helena, not a waste management activist.

That PowerPoint presentation he gave us obviously took hours of preparation. As the slides clicked by, we kept wondering what else Ellsworth could have been working on during those hours.