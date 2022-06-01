Star editorial: Our thoughts on Tuesday’s election

Don’t forget to return your ballot by 8 p.m. Tuesday if you want to participate in the most consequential local primary in many years.

Here’s a rundown of the positions we’ve taken on local races and ballot measures.

District 3 supervisor

After interviewing a strong field of candidates, we prioritized experience and endorsed Anne Cottrell and John Dunbar.

Cottrell’s seven-plus years on the Napa County Planning Commission, experience on county and city boards, and lifelong connection to the Upvalley have prepared her to represent District 3. Her leadership style is based on collaboration and consensus-building, and her answers to our questions were thoughtful and specific. She’s endorsed by outgoing Supervisor Diane Dillon.

Dunbar, the mayor of Yountville for 12 years, has a local and regional government resume that’s second to none among the candidates. The contacts he’s developed at the local, regional and state levels would make him a powerful advocate for District 3. His thoughts on issues like housing and wastewater recycling are articulate, solution-oriented, and grounded in experience.

Measure G

We support Measure G because we’re tired of expensive, divisive mayoral elections.

Measure G would require the five-member St. Helena City Council to select one of its own members to serve as mayor.

Measure G would take us back to the system that was in place until a 1976 ballot measure called for mayors to be elected directly. That system worked well for decades, but the time has come to turn down the political temperature and improve council cohesion.

Yes on Measure G for good governance.

Measure H

Measure H would fund $19.15 million in water, sewer and storm drain projects to repair systems that are literally crumbling into dust from age and lack of maintenance. These projects are absolutely essential, and Measure H is the best way to fund them.

The additional property tax of approximately $14.82 per $100,000 of assessed value is a small price to pay to strengthen our infrastructure, especially a water system that will become ever more crucial in this new era of persistent drought.

Yes on Measure H to invest in St. Helena’s future.

Measure L

We strongly urge you to vote yes on Measure L, a quarter-cent sales tax that will fund vital, life-saving projects to protect life and property from wildfires.

During last week’s Pope Fire, aggressive firefighting from the ground and the air headed off what could have become a disaster. Measure L will facilitate swift and effective responses like that by creating fuel breaks, reducing flammable fuels, and opening up safe corridors for firefighting and evacuation efforts.

Wildfires are part of our new reality in the Upvalley. Let’s go on the offensive against them. Yes on Measure L.

Sheriff

Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and former Undersheriff Jon Crawford are each eminently qualified for the job.

We called Ortiz “an approachable and experienced leader with solid plans to improve recruitment and training and maintain morale.” Ortiz is especially strong on the nuts-and-bolts issues of staffing, training and technology.

We called Crawford “a community-oriented leader who values relationships, communication and cross-agency collaboration.” He’s focused on trust, transparency, and making people feel appreciated.

Each candidate came across as insightful and articulate. Each one boasts impressive endorsements. Each one would be a fine sheriff. Our board didn’t reach consensus, but a slim majority of our members recommend Crawford.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Napa Valley Register editor Dan Evans and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. McCrea did not participate in the District 3 supervisor interview or endorsement process because he had already publicly endorsed Cottrell.