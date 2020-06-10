Star editorial: Pandemic brings out the best in St. Helena educators, students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Car by car, one family at a time, St. Helena High School’s Class of 2020 collected their diplomas this week in a socially distanced ceremony that had all of the creativity and professionalism we’ve come to expect from the St. Helena Unified School District during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s no substitute for hearing your name called and collecting your diploma as hundreds of friends and neighbors cheer you on, just like there’s no substitute for learning in a classroom, socializing around a picnic table, or huddling with teammates to plan the perfect running play.

Principal Ben Scinto told us “there’s some grief” associated with missing out on a regular school experience.

And yet, he said, students have also been able to find meaning in the whole debacle.

The St. Helena community has rallied around its kids, and teachers and administrators have risen to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

People are “adopting” graduates and offering them gifts to celebrate their achievement. Beth Lincoln and her quilting group have made a fleur-de-lis mask for each graduate. There are congratulatory signs in yards, Saints-themed wine barrels downtown, and a banner over Main Street.