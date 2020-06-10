Star editorial: Pandemic brings out the best in St. Helena educators, students

Car by car, one family at a time, St. Helena High School’s Class of 2020 collected their diplomas this week in a socially distanced ceremony that had all of the creativity and professionalism we’ve come to expect from the St. Helena Unified School District during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s no substitute for hearing your name called and collecting your diploma as hundreds of friends and neighbors cheer you on, just like there’s no substitute for learning in a classroom, socializing around a picnic table, or huddling with teammates to plan the perfect running play.
Principal Ben Scinto told us “there’s some grief” associated with missing out on a regular school experience.
And yet, he said, students have also been able to find meaning in the whole debacle.
The St. Helena community has rallied around its kids, and teachers and administrators have risen to the challenges posed by the pandemic.
People are “adopting” graduates and offering them gifts to celebrate their achievement. Beth Lincoln and her quilting group have made a fleur-de-lis mask for each graduate. There are congratulatory signs in yards, Saints-themed wine barrels downtown, and a banner over Main Street.
Every student has a school-issued iPad, Chromebook or laptop at home and will be able to keep it over the summer. The district has provided Wi-Fi hotspots for the handful of kids who don’t have Internet access at home. Superintendent Marylou Wilson said the district will provide that free service for the duration of the pandemic and maybe longer.
Second-, fifth- and eighth-graders moving on from their various schools are being treated to drive-by end-of-school ceremonies where they can say goodbye to their teachers one last time.
Twice-a-week meal pickup outside Vintage Hall will continue through the summer. As many as 200 families per day have shown up, although recent attendance has hovered in the low-100 range.
Years of stable leadership, sound fiscal management and investments in technology have paid off in this most difficult of years, making the transition to distance learning less painful than it would have been otherwise.
That doesn’t mean it’s been painless. Traditional schooling provides an equalizing experience, but distance learning highlights inequalities. Some kids can study at a quiet desk with no distractions, but others have chaotic home environments where they must care for younger siblings, doing chores or taking care of a sick relative.
Scinto and Vice Principal Greg Fetters put in a lot of work visiting each senior’s home. The experience showed them the disparate conditions in the various homes and reminded them how dedicated students are to making this school year count. Scinto said teachers and administrators are more mindful than ever of the challenges students face at home, and they’re being sensitive to each student’s unique needs and abilities.
Wilson said the district’s budget is on “very firm ground” thanks to its Basic Aid status. Instead of relying on complex state funding formulas, the district receives a share of local property taxes, which it’s conservatively projecting to increase by 3% for 2020-2021 and remain flat for the next two fiscal years.
Nobody knows what the next school year will be like. The district expects to use the guidance from the state and announce a plan to the community by mid-July.
In the meantime, school staff are anticipating everything from a regular school year to an entirely online experience akin to the last few months. Between those two extremes, educators are looking at staggering schedules to limit class sizes and allow for social distancing, adapting food service to avoid mass gatherings, sanitizing school facilities, and subjecting students and staff to temperature checks.
With only 12 desks fitting in a classroom with social distancing, classroom instruction would look very different. As for athletics, that’s still anyone’s guess.
Like the rest of us, district staff are operating amidst great uncertainty. We applaud them for doing so with intelligence, skill, transparency and heart, from the school board on down to the administration and the teachers. We’re fortunate to have the right team of educators to take on this crisis.
Most of all, congratulations to the Class of 2020. You’ve endured unprecedented challenges this school year, forgoing rites of passage like prom and a traditional graduation. The grit and resilience you’ve shown speaks well of your ability to overcome the trials of adulthood.
St. Helena will never forget the sacrifices you’ve made. We adore you and wish you the very best.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
