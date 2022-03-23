Star editorial: Parking, business and housing policies deserve our attention

The zoning ordinance overhaul and the Housing Element update sound blandly bureaucratic, but it doesn’t take much digging to realize that important policy matters are at stake that affect our economy and quality of life.

We were briefed last week by Planning Director Maya DeRosa and Senior Planner Aaron Hecock, and we want to bring three such matters to your attention: downtown parking, formula businesses and potential housing sites.

The first involves the $7,000 in-lieu parking fee business applicants must pay when they can’t supply the number of parking spaces required by city code.

The $7,000 number is based on a calculation from the 1999 that seems somewhat arbitrary today, and applicants have chafed at being required to pay into a parking fund that has yet to produce any actual spaces.

The fund contains $600,000, and there’s still talk of the city using that money to buy the old PG&E lot on Mitchell Drive, but progress has been slow.

The City Council will discuss the fee on April 12. DeRosa is recommending that any new policy or fee be based on a fresh parking study, which seems sensible. We’re not taking a position on whether the fee should be raised, lowered or waived, but the issue deserves a robust public discussion, especially if the fee is presenting a barrier to business creation.

Then we have the question of formula businesses. The new General Plan recommends keeping the prohibition on formula restaurants, but there’s increasing recognition that formula retail businesses aren’t necessarily the worst idea in the world.

Trek Bicycle, which is taking over St. Helena Cyclery, is a perfect example of a respected brand stepping in to offer or continue a local-serving business use that everybody in town values.

Current code requires formula businesses like Trek to secure a use permit from the Planning Commission. Should the new zoning code eliminate that requirement, as a consultant recommended last year? The City Council is tentatively scheduled to weigh in on April 26.

Again, we’re not taking a position. We’re just encouraging you to pay attention and participate in the discussion.

The last issue we want to highlight is the list of housing opportunity sites in the new Housing Element (sthelenahousing.com).

After an initial round of public comments, a new draft will be released in May. The stakes are high for property owners who might be looking to develop housing someday, neighbors who might be affected by that housing, and the city itself, which is under more pressure than ever to identify sites that have a realistic chance of being developed.

There was a time when the city put a highly profitable Beckstoffer vineyard on its list of potential housing sites, but the days of playing games like that are over. We need to demonstrate to the state that we can meet our latest Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), or else face significant legal exposure. There's also an emerging consensus that we have a moral obligation — not just a legal one — to provide housing for the people who support our economy and keep our community vibrant.

One of the big questions is whether to put the 5.6-acre Adams Street property — or at least part of it — on the list of housing opportunity sites. The Housing Element draft we’ll see in May will include that as an option, but the ultimate decision will lie with the council.

Once again, we’re not taking a position. We’re telling you to keep an eye on these matters, because the decisions we make today will have consequences for years to come.

The Star editorial board consists of Napa Valley Publishing president Jay Scott, Interim Napa Valley Register editor Samie Hartley and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.