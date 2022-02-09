Star editorial: Parting thoughts from City Manager Mark Prestwich

A few recurring themes have arisen during our ongoing series of interviews with city councilmembers: Water, infrastructure, the importance of city staff, and the need to prioritize the city’s goals.

City Manager Mark Prestwich, while careful not to take sides on policy matters, sounded some of those same notes during his final appearance in front of our board before he departs for Palos Verdes Estates.

Prestwich called the city staff “heroic.” That means a lot coming from a man who chooses his words carefully and is not prone to hyperbole.

On top of the regular business of running a city and pursuing the City Council’s ambitious workplan, the staff has coped with wildfires, power outages, the evacuation of City Hall, a Phase II water emergency and the resulting angry phone calls from customers, a pandemic, and a financial crisis associated with the pandemic.

When their contracts expire later this year, they will have gone 30 months without a raise. They even agreed to a 5% pay cut during the early months of the pandemic. They've earned our appreciation and, frankly, a pay raise.

With some of the logjams (such as the water emergency) having cleared and the staff poised to move into the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, Prestwich feels this is an appropriate time to bow out.

When we asked him to reflect on any mistakes he’d made, he said he wishes he’d had a greater appreciation of the limits of how much work staff can handle, especially given the inevitability of unforeseen challenges like fires and the pandemic.

The council and the city manager want to get a lot of things done, “but we can’t do everything at once,” Prestwich said.

Prestwich said he’s optimistic that the city and Napa Valley College will find the Upper Valley Campus lease to be mutually beneficial. Beneficial enough that the lease could be extended beyond the initial five- to seven-year term? We can only hope.

Moving into an inviting and well-designed space will boost staff morale, but it will also take time and effort. That’s all the more reason for the council to prioritize its goals and make sure the most crucial tasks get done. Based on our interviews with Prestwich, Vice Mayor Paul Dohring, and Councilmembers Anna Chouteau and Eric Hall, we're pleased to see broad consensus on that point.

We sounded out Prestwich on the wisdom of letting the next city manager hire a second-in-command, a proposal raised by Dohring. Prestwich was noncommittal, saying he didn’t want to get out in front of the council on a policy matter.

He took the same cautious approach to what the council should look for in the next city manager. He said whomever the council hires will bring a particular skill set, whether they’re a generalist like him or a specialist in finance, public works, etc.

Prestwich was more eager to talk about civility and our shared responsibility — council, committee members, staff and members of the public — to treat one another with respect, model good behavior for young people, and raise the level of civil discourse.

“We’re all in this together,” he said. “As staff, we care about the community. We work on behalf of the community. We’ve chosen a career in public service because we care.”

Change is always hard and seldom welcomed, but the timing could be a lot worse. The new leader will have an opportunity to step in just as city staff are moving into a new home. Prestwich's work and leadership has left the organization in better shape than he found it, and next city manager will have a firm foundation to build upon.

