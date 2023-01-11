Star editorial: Police priority is public safety

The St. Helena police aren’t just chasing down barking dogs and annoying leaf blowers. They’re dealing with the same serious issues as any 21st-century law enforcement agency.

That’s one of the lessons we drew from a recent interview with Police Chief Chris Hartley, a 24-year veteran of the department with extensive knowledge of the grim modern problems that lie concealed behind St. Helena’s sunny, small-town facade.

Let’s start with fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that’s up to 50 times stronger than heroin and killed more than 110,000 Americans from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fentanyl is here, and it’s killing St. Helenans, Hartley said. He said there was one confirmed death from a fentanyl overdose in 2021 and at least two in 2022.

The biggest threat is to teens who set out to buy recreational drugs like ecstasy but risk ending up with a deadly dose of fentanyl. That’s because dealers cynically lace other drugs with fentanyl to make them more addictive.

Fentanyl’s results are unpredictable because it doesn’t distribute evenly when mixed with other drugs. Hartley used the analogy of a chocolate chip cookie. You might bite into a cookie and get no chocolate chips, or you might get four. The same applies to fentanyl-laced ecstasy. You might take an ecstasy pill and get little or no fentanyl, or you might take one with enough fentanyl to kill a horse. It’s like Russian roulette.

Each St. Helena police officer carries two doses of Narcan (naloxone) to treat fentanyl overdoses. Hartley said they’ve used it, and it works.

There are frustrating structural barriers to fighting the fentanyl epidemic. Thanks to a statewide effort to reduce incarceration, fentanyl addicts who commit minor crimes are let off with light penalties. They’re not being incarcerated — which Hartley says is “not the answer” when it comes to fentanyl addiction — but they’re also not getting the medical and mental help they need to turn their lives around.

Meanwhile, a backlog of toxicological reports at the state level makes it hard to pinpoint the extent of fentanyl overdoses. Hartley said results can take six to 12 months.

Hartley said fentanyl is tied to a recent rise in catalytic converter and retail thefts. He said it’s even resulted in human trafficking in St. Helena as young people resort to desperate measures to feed their addictions.

Fentanyl aside, the police department is tackling more mundane issues. The police log has been full of traffic citations lately, a sign that police are cracking down on speeding after letting it slide during the pandemic. Hartley said officers still issue far more warnings than citations, but repeat offenders are more likely to face fines.

Hartley specifically called out speeding problems on Pratt Avenue and Spring Street, so if you use those streets (or any streets, really) ease up on the lead foot.

The police department is also looking to move to the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus. The bulk of the department will move in May, but dispatch won’t be able to move in until the new facility gets a backup power source.

The department will no longer have use of a jail cell at the new site, which suits Hartley just fine. The current cell is only used as a drunk tank for light DUI offenders. Eliminating it and shipping people to the Napa County jail will reduce the department’s legal liability.

The department is in line to acquire three new police cruisers this year, in addition to the new electric Tesla Hartley has been driving — a sign of the City Council’s efforts to go green.

Automatic license plate readers manufactured by Flock Safety are also set to come online this year. Hartley hopes they can help identify criminals who come to town to commit felonies.

The police recently conducted an annual evacuation drill at Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park, and they’re hoping to get the city’s other congregate living facilities to participate by 2024.

Notice what we haven’t mentioned: leaf blowers, yapping dogs, loose livestock, loud parties, and the other so-called "St. Helena felonies" that are sprinkled throughout the police log. That’s because, although the St. Helena Police Department gives those issues the attention they deserve, they’re not the department’s main focus.

The next time you encounter a member of our police force, remember that they are primarily concerned with keeping us safe. For that, they deserve our gratitude and respect.