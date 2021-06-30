Star editorial: Public input needed on zoning, housing

It will revamp small-lot development standards to encourage "cottage courts" with housing clustered around shared public space.

It will set new standards for landscaping, which is integral to living with a less reliable water supply.

A public review draft will be released in the fall, followed by public hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council. Members of the public will have ample opportunity to suggest changes before the ordinance is adopted in early 2022.

Next up is the Housing Element, a key chapter of the General Plan. Planner Aaron Hecock, who's worked for the city eight years, is leading this charge.

The Housing Element must explain to the state how we can accommodate the 254 housing units assigned to us by the Association of Bay Area Governments in the 2023-2031 Regional Housing Needs Allocation — the RHNA numbers. By comparison, our last RHNA assignment for 2015-2022 was only 31 housing units.

This is a tremendous challenge, but it’s also an opportunity to envision a more sustainable community that’s accessible to all income levels and supports our economy.

City staff is inviting our help identifying vacant and underutilized sites that could be upzoned to accommodate housing.