Star editorial: Public input needed on zoning, housing

Even as the City of St. Helena reckons with the water issues we discussed in last week’s editorial, two other crucial policy-setting documents are being drafted, with plenty of chances for public input.
Consultants are doing the heavy lifting on rewriting St. Helena’s zoning ordinance and Housing Element, but City Manager Mark Prestwich and city staff are inviting us to call the shots through a series of public meetings.
Let’s start with the zoning ordinance, which is further along. Planning Director Maya DeRosa began leading work on this important update in early 2020, and brings strong experience to the task, including a much-needed focus on economic development.
Zoning plans are foundational, guiding virtually all aspects of St. Helena’s built environment: house sizes, accessory dwelling units, density, commercial use permit streamlining, public art, you name it.
The new zoning ordinance will lay out specific standards to comply with the broader policy goals set forth in the new General Plan.
It will flesh out innovative new concepts like single-resident occupancy, live/work units and Mixed Use zoning, which envisions housing on the second floor of otherwise commercial buildings.
It will revamp small-lot development standards to encourage "cottage courts" with housing clustered around shared public space.
It will set new standards for landscaping, which is integral to living with a less reliable water supply.
A public review draft will be released in the fall, followed by public hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council. Members of the public will have ample opportunity to suggest changes before the ordinance is adopted in early 2022.
Next up is the Housing Element, a key chapter of the General Plan. Planner Aaron Hecock, who's worked for the city eight years, is leading this charge.
The Housing Element must explain to the state how we can accommodate the 254 housing units assigned to us by the Association of Bay Area Governments in the 2023-2031 Regional Housing Needs Allocation — the RHNA numbers. By comparison, our last RHNA assignment for 2015-2022 was only 31 housing units.
This is a tremendous challenge, but it’s also an opportunity to envision a more sustainable community that’s accessible to all income levels and supports our economy.
City staff is inviting our help identifying vacant and underutilized sites that could be upzoned to accommodate housing.
We don’t have to build the units but, unlike in past cycles, we will have to demonstrate that there’s a realistic chance these sites could be developed. No more pointing to a prized vineyard and telling the state, “We could build housing there,” as St. Helena did in the 2000s.
Public opinion has shifted dramatically over the last 10 years in favor of infill housing development, but this is another chance to convince skeptics that high-density housing can be attractive, well-designed, and an asset to the surrounding community. Woodbridge Village and Stonebridge Apartments are cases in point.
The first community workshop on the Housing Element will be held later this month via Zoom. Expect more workshops, including one devoted to site analysis, before the Planning Commission and City Council hold public hearings next year. Adoption is scheduled for late 2022.
Let’s address the obvious question: How can a city in a Phase II water emergency even contemplate 254 new housing units?
That’s part of the broader water policy we talked about last week, which has to reconcile our housing mandates with the reality of living in a changing climate that produces a less reliable water supply.
Permits for new water connections can't be granted during Phase II, but even when Bell Canyon is full we need to incorporate water conservation into every project.
New development must be water-neutral, and each project will meet that requirement in a different way. One promising method is for a housing developer to redo the landscaping of other properties (i.e. convert lawns to xeriscape) to offset the water demand of the housing project.
Every project is unique and has to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. However, we encourage the city to take a holistic approach and level with the public on exactly how much water 254 housing units will use — and therefore how much water we’ll have to save to achieve water-neutrality.
Based on the data we have about current consumption, that shouldn’t be a difficult calculation. Incoming Public Works Director Mark Rincón might be just the right guy to do it.
On both the zoning ordinance and the Housing Element, we applaud city officials for being transparent and inviting public collaboration.
Readers can learn more by visiting www.cityofsthelena.org/planning/page/comprehensive-zoning-code-update and www.sthelenahousing.com and signing up for email notifications.
Officials are asking for our input as these processes move forward, so let’s speak up.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.