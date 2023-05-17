If you follow the Star’s arts coverage, you’ve probably noticed that for a town of only 6,000 people, we make a lot of noise — the good kind.

St. Helena Unified School District choirs recently sang at Carnegie Hall and at a coronation ceremony at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral, at the invitation of the British consulate-general.

The St. Helena Children’s Chorus and Teen Choir, both under the direction of Craig Bond, won the top prizes at two recent festivals.

St. Helena Drama’s musicals, a collaboration between Bond and Patti Coyle, are among the hottest tickets in town.

The Saint Helena Community Band puts on a can’t-miss show at Lyman Park every Fourth of July.

That rich musical tradition didn’t materialize out of thin air. It’s the work of inspiring figures like Alba Gonzalez-Arredondo, Anna-Alicia Fullmer and Mark Binder at the school district; Andy Collinsworth at the Community Band; and, most of all, Bond.

Still going strong five decades into an extraordinary career, Bond is looking toward the future. His St. Helena Choral Society has teamed up with the Community Band to create the Marvin Atchley Memorial Fund in honor of a beloved singer and instrumentalist who died in 2021.

The fund provides financial aid to local kids ages 10 to 18 looking to continue exploring their vocal or instrumental studies.

This is an age group that’s especially vulnerable to financial hardship, family responsibilities and evolving life goals that can quash promising musical careers. The fund can give kids up to $500 to pay for private lessons, attend music camp, buy equipment, or fix a broken instrument — anything their school music program doesn’t pay for.

With $10,500 to shell out, the fund is well-positioned financially, so organizers are simply trying to give away the money. If you know a budding young musician who could use some help, urge them to talk to their music teacher about getting in touch with the fund’s organizers.

This is a critical time for the arts in St. Helena, as Bond’s generation is looking to pass the musical torch. The school district’s music and choral programs are “very healthy,” Bond told us, but we wonder how many of those talented student musicians will be able to afford to stay in St. Helena after college.

Second homes, which dominate many residential neighborhoods, generally don’t produce local musicians. St. Helena’s musical and choral tradition won’t survive without the community’s continuing support — not just of today’s ensembles, but of the youngsters who will be playing in the Saint Helena Community Band of 2043.

The Marvin Atchley Memorial Fund is a step in the right direction. Please spread the word about it.