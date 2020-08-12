Star editorial: SHUSD well-prepared for hard times ahead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Helena Unified School District administrators want to get kids back in the classroom just as badly as the rest of us.

Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus is calling the shots, so the school year will start online next week in accordance with strict mandates from state and local health officials.

The school district doesn’t have control. But it does have enough resources to devote to the crisis, thanks to its Basic Aid status, St. Helena’s high property values, and state funds supporting accommodations for student safety. Those resources can’t buy immunity from COVID-19, but they can buy scads of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, technological devices and a high level of professional expertise.

That expertise is evident in the district’s sophisticated, thoughtful transition plan taking us all the way from full-time remote learning to part-time classroom instruction to five-day-a-week school as usual.

That journey, which could be long or short depending on local infection levels, demands our patience and our compassion toward those who are affected the most: the kids, of course, especially those with special needs, but also their parents who are subject to financial, professional and psychological hardship as they care for children who would ordinarily be at school during the day.