Star editorial: St. Helena needs a housing hero

“No more lip service and NIMBYism. It’s time for St. Helena to get serious about workforce housing.”
Those are the opening lines of an editorial we published in February 2019. The fact that we’re recycling it today is a sad reminder of how little progress the city government has made on its most urgent long-term issue.
We met last week with representatives of two nonprofits that have made some progress: Our Town St. Helena and Napa Valley Community Housing.
Our Town is working on an 8-unit project on McCorkle and a 5-unit project on Pope, and they’re in escrow to buy some existing housing nearby.
Napa Valley Community Housing, which operates throughout the county, recently bought a 6-unit property on Monte Vista.
Note those unit counts. Eight. Five. Six.
Then consider the 2% of St. Helena’s population we lost in a 10-year span: primarily middle-class folks whose homes were snapped up by the narrow slice of the economic spectrum that can still afford St. Helena real estate.
Consider also the stories we’ve heard from the owners of Terra, which closed partly because it couldn’t find workers, and Station, which despite great success took many months to find the workers necessary to open on weekdays.
Consider also the waning service clubs, the difficulty in finding coaches and volunteers, and the ominous feeling that the core of St. Helena’s community is withering away one second home at a time.
And don't forget about the 254 new units St. Helena is supposed to plan for from 2023 to 2031.
Our Town understands the scale of the challenge and wants to work with the city on a large project along the lines of the 80-unit Stonebridge Apartments. Our Town has identified eight suitable sites, but acquiring and developing one will take years.
Considering such a project a necessity, making it the centerpiece of a comprehensive city housing strategy, and baking it into the city’s strategic planning over the next few years should minimize community opposition when it’s time for public hearings.
In hopes of developing such a strategy, Our Town has asked the City Council to do three things in the short term.
Goal 1 is to establish a monthly meeting among city staff, a member or two of the City Council, and representatives from affordable housing groups like Our Town. Those could start tomorrow.
The other goals will require a financial investment and, more important, leadership.
Goal 2 is to hire a housing and economic development director who can help develop and execute an ambitious housing plan and work with property owners on mixed-use projects at places like Safeway, Sunshine and Bank of America.
We understand the city is facing the financial constraints of the pandemic and the limited bandwidth of a city staff that’s dealing with a lot of short-term challenges, but this needs to be a priority.
Goal 3 is to create a sustainable, long-term funding source for housing.
Our Town isn’t insisting on a specific method, but our board believes the best solution would be a real estate transfer tax, which voters could approve in tandem with an initiative transforming St. Helena into a charter city for the narrow purpose of levying the tax.
Back in 2016 a 1% transfer tax was estimated to generate $1.6 million a year. The same tactic worked in Aspen, which needed money to house employees and renovate a theater.
In 2016 the city discarded that option in favor of a sales tax, which polled higher than the transfer tax and, unlike the transfer tax, didn’t draw the opposition of the North Bay Association of Realtors.
Transfer taxes can be graduated depending on the sale price to cushion the effect of the tax on the owners of lower-cost homes.
There is also much logic to using the transfer tax (probably graduated depending on the sales price) when many of the transactions cause dislocations of current residents.
The big unanswered question is about leadership.
Who on the council will champion the housing issue right now? Who will turn an objective on a workplan into real action?
When it comes to solving St. Helena’s biggest problem, who’s going to be the hero?
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.