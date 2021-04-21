Star editorial: St. Helena needs a housing hero

Consider also the waning service clubs, the difficulty in finding coaches and volunteers, and the ominous feeling that the core of St. Helena’s community is withering away one second home at a time.

And don't forget about the 254 new units St. Helena is supposed to plan for from 2023 to 2031.

Our Town understands the scale of the challenge and wants to work with the city on a large project along the lines of the 80-unit Stonebridge Apartments. Our Town has identified eight suitable sites, but acquiring and developing one will take years.

Considering such a project a necessity, making it the centerpiece of a comprehensive city housing strategy, and baking it into the city’s strategic planning over the next few years should minimize community opposition when it’s time for public hearings.

In hopes of developing such a strategy, Our Town has asked the City Council to do three things in the short term.

Goal 1 is to establish a monthly meeting among city staff, a member or two of the City Council, and representatives from affordable housing groups like Our Town. Those could start tomorrow.