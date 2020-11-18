Star editorial: St. Helena Public Library needs support in a transitional time

Even though none of us have stepped foot in the St. Helena Public Library since March, the institution remains at the heart of our community.

It’s hard to predict when it will reopen, how different its programs will look when it does, and what role it will play in a post-pandemic world. What’s certain is that the library will still be essential, so it needs our support during this transitional time.

The library is closed, but it hasn’t gone away. Thirty customers a day use its curbside checkout service. Librarians field more than 50 calls a day and webchat with many more through the library’s website.

Use of the library’s streaming services has doubled during the pandemic, as stay-at-homers take advantage of expanded access to Hoopla, offering ebooks, audiobooks, TV shows and movies, and Kanopy, specializing in documentaries and international films.

In lieu of the usual programs, the staff organizes take-home crafts for Halloween and Thanksgiving and outdoor events like the popular Halloween Land.