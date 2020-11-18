Star editorial: St. Helena Public Library needs support in a transitional time

Even though none of us have stepped foot in the St. Helena Public Library since March, the institution remains at the heart of our community.
It’s hard to predict when it will reopen, how different its programs will look when it does, and what role it will play in a post-pandemic world. What’s certain is that the library will still be essential, so it needs our support during this transitional time.
The library is closed, but it hasn’t gone away. Thirty customers a day use its curbside checkout service. Librarians field more than 50 calls a day and webchat with many more through the library’s website.
Use of the library’s streaming services has doubled during the pandemic, as stay-at-homers take advantage of expanded access to Hoopla, offering ebooks, audiobooks, TV shows and movies, and Kanopy, specializing in documentaries and international films.
In lieu of the usual programs, the staff organizes take-home crafts for Halloween and Thanksgiving and outdoor events like the popular Halloween Land.
Behind the scenes, the staff is as busy as ever, still down one person with the retirement of longtime children’s librarian Leslie Stanton. Full-timers are spending some of their work hours running the city’s Emergency Operations Center. Part-timers are picking up the slack during the week and operating the library on Saturdays.
The library’s Wi-Fi is being upgraded to provide better access outside the building, and it’s not costing the city a dime.
That’s because the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library is paying for the new Wi-Fi. And for a lot of the part-time staff. And for the digital offerings we described.
The Friends & Foundation and its annual $130,000 grant make our $1 million-a-year library truly extraordinary.
The nonprofit typically raises $50,000 a year from direct appeals and $100,000 from its annual Bookmark Napa Valley. Due to the coronavirus, the January 2021 Bookmark was canceled. The next one is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 30, 2022, but who knows what the world will look like then.
Without Bookmark, library supporters would love to raise at least $130,000 to cover the Friends & Foundation’s annual grant.
The library’s programs get a lot of well-deserved attention, but for the least privileged members of the community the library’s basic services are vital.
It’s a source of books for those who can’t afford to buy them, TV shows and movies for those who can’t afford cable or streaming subscriptions, and a virtually unlimited panoply of free facts at a time when reliable information is at a premium.
The library is St. Helena’s great equalizer, with no economic, racial or cultural barriers blocking access to its vast resources.
If you value the library’s services, you can help maintain them during this uncertain time.
Donate to the Friends & Foundation at supportshlibrary.org. Spread the world on social media by taking a picture of yourself reading a book at home and posting it on social media with the hashtag #BookmarkStayHomeandRead2021. Consider applying for one of two seats that are opening on the Friends & Foundation board.
The library has been here for us during a difficult year, so let’s be there for it as it survives the pandemic.
Because no matter what the library looks like when it reopens, it will remain one of our community’s greatest treasures – as long as we keep supporting it.
The Star editorial board consists of Director of News Content Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!