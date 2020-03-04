Star editorial: St. Helena school lunches focus on nutrition

Students are trained to interpret misleading ads (nope, the “fruit” in Cheerios isn’t fruit, it’s powder), read ingredient labels (if you can’t pronounce it, watch out) and, during National Farm to School Month, enjoy locally grown food such as organic pears grown on Mount Veeder.

With obesity reaching epidemic proportions in the U.S., those are life skills every bit as valuable as reading, writing and arithmetic.

There was plenty of meat on the menu when members of our editorial board dropped by RLS Middle School and St. Helena High School for some free samples, but Baxter said the district is moving toward more “plant-forward” menu options, driven by student demand.

There’s always a fresh salad bar and two choices for the main course, which has an international flavor: Japanese, Chinese, Mexican, Salvadoran, Italian, etc.

Over the summer, the district offers free breakfast to anyone under the age of 18. Students registered as eligible to receive free or reduced-cost lunches eat for free – even if they’re technically only eligible for a discount.

When the trend toward mandatory free breakfasts comes to California, we’re sure St. Helena Unified will be ready.