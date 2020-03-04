Star editorial: St. Helena school lunches focus on nutrition

Green smoothies, Italian sandwiches, fresh chicken salad, pozole and Mexican conchas?
School lunches have come a long way since the days of processed cheese and disconcertingly gray mystery meat.
At least they have at the St. Helena Unified School District, where student food options are fresher and more nutritious, creative and varied than ever.
A lot of the credit goes to registered dietitian Angela Baxter, who took over as the district’s director of food service in 2016.
We can also thank the superintendent-level Wellness Committee, top school officials including Superintendent Marylou Wilson and Chief Business Official Andi Stubbs, and the school board. We appreciate trustees’ full support of this essential program, with an annual subsidy of $350,000. (In order for the district to break even on its school lunch program, it would have to use lower-quality and more processed food.)
With help from partners like the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, the district has implemented a detailed wellness program that exceeds the already stringent federal nutrition guidelines by continually introducing menu items, hosting free tastings for wary kids, and getting chef Carl Turner – the high school’s culinary guru – involved in food programs at all grade levels.
Students are trained to interpret misleading ads (nope, the “fruit” in Cheerios isn’t fruit, it’s powder), read ingredient labels (if you can’t pronounce it, watch out) and, during National Farm to School Month, enjoy locally grown food such as organic pears grown on Mount Veeder.
With obesity reaching epidemic proportions in the U.S., those are life skills every bit as valuable as reading, writing and arithmetic.
There was plenty of meat on the menu when members of our editorial board dropped by RLS Middle School and St. Helena High School for some free samples, but Baxter said the district is moving toward more “plant-forward” menu options, driven by student demand.
There’s always a fresh salad bar and two choices for the main course, which has an international flavor: Japanese, Chinese, Mexican, Salvadoran, Italian, etc.
Over the summer, the district offers free breakfast to anyone under the age of 18. Students registered as eligible to receive free or reduced-cost lunches eat for free – even if they’re technically only eligible for a discount.
When the trend toward mandatory free breakfasts comes to California, we’re sure St. Helena Unified will be ready.
The food program is running so smoothly that the wellness committee has largely moved on to bigger things, like vaping, student anxiety, and staff wellness initiatives, including discounted admission to St. Helena Fitness.
We’d like to see more performance goals tied to metrics like student body-mass index, but school officials say student confidentiality laws make that difficult. It’s still a strong program either way.
St. Helena is located in one of the world’s culinary capitals, so it’s fitting that our school district devotes significant care and resources to a food program that teaches kids the joy of a good nutritious meal.
The Star editorial board consists of editors David Stoneberg and Sean Scully and community volunteers Norma Ferriz, Shannon Kuleto, Bonnie Long, Peter McCrea, Chuck Meibeyer, Gail Showley and Dave Yewell. We welcomed Meibeyer to our board last week.