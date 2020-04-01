Star editorial: St. Helena schools adapt to distance learning on the fly

St. Helena’s teachers didn’t become teachers because they wanted to sit at home and interact with students via email and webcam.

Then again, none of us wanted to sit at home for weeks on end, yet look where we are.

The St. Helena Unified School District’s abrupt switch to distance learning has been a bit like building a plane while flying it, Superintendent Marylou Wilson told us. Her second-in-command, Chris Heller, went even further, likening the effort to organizing the Apollo 11 mission midflight.

Trapped in a situation over which it has little control, the district has steered a wise course. It helps that students already had access to iPads, Chromebooks and laptops and teachers were already using web services like Google Classrooms and PowerSchool.

However, as Wilson said, school is more than an academic experience. It’s about athletics, field trips, clubs, socializing, and rites of passage like prom and graduation.

Most of that has gone out the window this year. Prom is postponed for now and, although school is currently set to resume in May, it’s quite possible that graduation won’t go on as scheduled either.