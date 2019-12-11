Last month, we urged the City Council to ban the sale of vaping products in St. Helena.
Within weeks Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and City Councilmember Mary Koberstein rose to the occasion, meeting with a coalition of local officials and concerned teens and calling on the city to evaluate its options and take swift action to curb underage vaping.
Vaping is not a political issue – it’s a public health crisis that transcends politics. We anticipate a unanimous council vote to ban the sale of vaping products (or at least the flavored ones preferred by teens) or create a retail licensing program that would hold St. Helena vaping retailers to the highest standards.
A licensing program, while short of a ban, would allow the city to yank a retailer’s license and impose heavy fines if they sell to underage customers. It might even persuade retailers that selling vaping products isn’t worth the hassle and liability.
Done right, St. Helena could set a model for other Napa County jurisdictions looking to keep dangerous vaping devices away from their own teens.
As of last week, 2,291 people around the U.S. have been hospitalized this year with EVALI, which scorches patients’ lungs with chemical burns akin to those experienced by World War I soldiers exposed to mustard gas. Forty-eight people have died.
It’s unlikely that a single brand is responsible for the outbreak, according to a report issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although the illness seems to be associated with vitamin E acetate – an additive in some marijuana-derived vaping products – “many substances and product sources are being investigated, and there might be more than one cause,” the CDC said.
EVALI isn’t the only threat posed by vaping. According to Napa County Health Office Karen Relucio, there’s an even newer, more acute illness where chemical burns in a vaper’s lungs cause an inflammatory reaction. A quarter of the patients with this new illness end up on a ventilator.
“That’s really unprecedented,” she said. “And these are young people.”
That gives us even more cause to be alarmed by the increasing popularity of vaping among local teens.
According to the California Healthy Kids Survey, from 2015 to 2018 the number of Napa County kids who said they’d vaped in the last 30 days increased from 5% to 10% among seventh-graders, from 7% to 13% among ninth-graders, and from 13% to 19% among 11th-graders.
St. Helena has seen a more dramatic spike, especially among the 23% of ninth-graders who vape.
We recently met with Relucio and found her to be well-qualified to juggle the 60 staff members and 17 programs within her bailiwick. She clearly abhors vaping, and she admitted that ideally she’d love to see a complete ban on vaping products.
However, she seemed reluctant to advocate vigorously for such policies without authorization from her superiors in county government.
As a medical doctor and an experienced public health officer, Relucio would have considerable clout in persuading Napa County’s elected officials to prioritize vaping bans. We encouraged her to take a more vocal role, and she said she looked forward to meeting with the St. Helena officials who are evaluating their next steps.
With her help, St. Helena could inspire a countywide war on underage vaping.