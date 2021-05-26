Star editorial: St. Helena Unified takes solid steps to improve social equity

These programs are developed in collaboration with students and the community through forums like student congress and the Equity, Climate, and Culture Committee.

When school officials outlined their efforts to our board recently, there were no cringeworthy moments where they rattled off trendy buzzwords or sounded like they were kowtowing to a politically correct ideology. As Chief Academic Officer Chris Heller said, they believe in these values deep in their hearts, and they’re motivated by the wellbeing of students, not politics.

We support these initiatives 100 percent.

The challenge, as we see it, is how to measure success.

District officials pointed to the achievement gap, in which Latino and socioeconomically disadvantaged students underperform academically compared to white students. LGBTQ students are at greater risk of suicide. AP classes are disproportionately white.

We encourage the district to set its own benchmarks and give itself an annual equity report card. We’ll invite them back next year and every year thereafter to show us how their efforts are bearing statistical fruit according to test scores, the California Healthy Kids Survey, and other indicators.